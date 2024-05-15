DUBAI, UAE, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As anticipation builds for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) decision on Ethereum Spot ETF applications, Bybit , one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, has launched " Ethereum Euphoria : The ETF Expedition." This event offers Bybit users the chance to win USDT and a Tesla Cybertruck while learning about the impact of major market events.

The "Ethereum Euphoria: The ETF Expedition" campaign features two main activities:

Bybit's Ethereum Euphoria: Predict Market Movements for the ETH ETF and Win

Daily ETH Price Prediction: Users can predict the daily price of the ETHUSDT perpetual contract at 10:00 AM UTC the following day. The user who accurately predicts or comes closest to the actual price will win 1 ETH. This activity runs for 20 rounds over a 21-day period, with a total of 20 ETH up for grabs. ETH Spot Trading Pair Price Trend Prediction: Users can predict the price trend of eight ETH-related spot trading pairs (ETHUSDT, WLDUSDT, ARBUSDT, STRKUSDT, MATICUSDT, MNTUSDT, SHIBUSDT, and OPUSDT) and earn points to exchange for generous rewards.

To maximize their chances of winning, users need to achieve a daily cumulative derivatives trading volume of $500 or more or take advantage of the daily free prediction chances available between 2 PM and 4 PM UTC. Bybit is offering 1000 free chances per day on a first-come, first-served basis. And participants whose points rank in the top 200 will have a chance to win Tesla Cybertruck.

"As the crypto landscape evolves, it's crucial for traders to stay informed and capitalize on rare events like the Ethereum ETF decision," said Joan Han, Sales & Marketing Director at Bybit. "We believe that informed traders are empowered traders, and this campaign is designed to foster that spirit."

Bybit invites all traders and crypto enthusiasts to join the "Ethereum Euphoria: The ETF Expedition" campaign. Don't miss this golden opportunity to participate in Ethereum Euphoria and win big rewards.

