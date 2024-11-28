DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, in collaboration with Blocks Scholes, released the latest weekly derivatives analytics report and uncovered signals indicating ETH's rise above BTC in the past week.

Bybit x Block Scholes Derivatives Report: ETH Outperforms BTC

Fueled by news of current U.S. SEC Chair Gary Gensler's departure at the end of the Biden administration's term, ETH performance has positively surprised investors. In particular, open interest in ETH perpetual has been on the rise. Several large-cap altcoins also benefited from Gensler's announcement, anticipating less scrutiny upcoming January.

Key Insights:

ETH outperformed BTC in open interest: Perpetual swap data has seen a gradual decline in BTC open interest while ETH contracts increased. ETH has also been taking a bigger share of daily trading volumes in the past 6-month time frame despite an overall slower market this week. The optimism could be attributed to hopeful investors' expectation of a more crypto-friendly SEC Chair after Gensler's last day on Jan. 20, 2025.

BTC price in retreat: BTC price's ebbing from the $100K mark has flattened the ATM volatility term structure, with short-tenor options dipping below 60%. This mirrors a pattern observed since the U.S. election. Lower realized volatility explains the drop, while open interest in calls and puts remains unchanged, demands for short-term options this week have stagnated.

ETH options - bullish sentiment in moderation: ETH options show slightly more bullish sentiment than BTC options. Markets have recalibrated after the post-election high, but call options remain in the lead in both trading volumes and open interests.

