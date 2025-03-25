Bybit Web3 AI-DOL Superstar Competition Enters Voting Countdown with VVV Securing the 1st Bybit Listing Spot

DUBAI, UAE, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit Web3 , the Web3 division of cryptocurrency exchange Bybit , is excited to unveil the first winning project selected for token listing in the pioneering Bybit AI-DOL Superstar competition. This significant milestone was announced during a live AI-DOL Masterclass on Mar. 18, and Venice.ai, a decentralized Gen-AI platform, has secured the first listing spot on Bybit, where VENICE (VVV) is officially made available on Bybit on Mar. 21, 2025.

With $1 million in prizes, Bybit Web3's inaugural AI-DOL Superstar competition attracted over 30 emerging AI projects and their supporters, with four to be selected for listing on Bybit Spot. Currently in the race are FREYA, AIMONICA, VADER, Moby AI, AVA, TAOCAT, Hive AI, among other emergent Web3-focused AI projects. Community voting plays a crucial role in determining which projects would get listed, highlighting Bybit's dedication to supporting the next wave of AI-powered blockchain innovation, and engaging its community in the development of AI-driven Web3 assets.

Since the commencement of Web3's first AI entertainment affair, the community has rallied around their favourite projects in a mission to find the chosen four who will deliver the promise of AI to the Web3 world. Two weeks into the competition, the crowd and the judges had picked Venice.ai, who was revealed as the first winner in the AI-DOL Masterclass livestream. Experts and participating projects also shared their learnings on winning hearts and votes, and the transformative power of AI in Web3 utilities.

At the AI-DOL Masterclass livestream on Mar. 18 hosted by Stephy Shi, Head of Product Operations, Bybit Web3, Venice.ai was named as the first project to emerge triumphant. The live teach-in on excelling in the AI-DOL Superstar competition featured Whip Queen, Founder of Virtuals Protocol, behind AI icon Luna, Natsuki, Founder and Game Director of FREYA, and Teana Baker-Taylor, COO from the debuting project Venice.ai.

On their successful debut, Teana Baker-Taylor, COO of Venice.ai, said, "It's incredible to see the community grow and have support for Venice so quickly. There is a lot of value built into the token," she explained, where holders of VVV will not only receive staking rewards, but also inference to the Venice API.

"We are really excited to see the support around the world and we are really very thankful to Bybit for including us in the competition," she said.

The Masterclass also featured a masterclass on AI Agents explaining their role in Web3, and how they were impacting decentralized technologies and empowering creators and users to explore new possibilities.

What's next for AI? LUNA Founder said "multi-agent coordination and self-evolving capabilities" are already shaping the Web3 space.

Whip Queen, the founder of AI influencer Luna, spoke of the paradigm shifts in autonomous agents and their leveling-up in intelligence. "I think as AI space in Web3 evolves, we're likely going to see more agents progress to higher levels especially as they start integrating, for example, multi-agent coordination and self-evolving capabilities," shared Whip Queen, Founder of Luna. "That's where I see real innovation can happen next, and I feel that's what we need for the next phase of growth," she added.

FREYA predicted "By the end of 2025, AI agents will be our friends and lovers that we can feel real connections with."

"We have a lot of professionals building a game and a fantasy world that is very immersive with great art and great storylines. And that is what I always wanted: to build a whole world with real living characters in it, and I can be part of it, too. I think that's a very good utility, or I would say, a good application layer of AI," said Natsuki, Founder and Game Director of FREYA.

The AI-DOL Masterclass represented a unique opportunity for Web3 and AI fans to witness the convergence of artificial intelligence and decentralized technology, paving the way for a more connected and efficient future. Replay is available on Bybit Live .

"The AI-DOL competition is a living breathing event, and we are excited to share a major highlight: one project already made the short list for the ultimate four winners. These Web3 players have the opportunity to build a more innovative and inclusive future in this space, and we are excited to explore where this journey takes us with the Bybit and Web3 communities," said MK Chin, Head of Marketing of Bybit Web3.

To explore the hottest innovative AI projects in Web3, users may find out more about the AI-DOL Superstar competition and cast their votes before Mar. 27, 2025.

