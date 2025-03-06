DUBAI, UAE, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to launch an interactive event boasting the largest-ever MNT prize pool, offering up to 1,000,000 MNT in airdrop rewards. Designed to provide a seamless transition from centralized exchanges (CEX) to Web3, the event challenges participants to strategize their way to the top while unlocking exciting rewards.

Bybit Unveils EcoGalaxy: Mantle Surge, Featuring the Largest MNT Prize Pool with Up to 1,000,000 MNT in Airdrops

Running from March 6, 2025, at 10 AM UTC to March 27, 2025, at 10 AM UTC, EcoGalaxy: Mantle Surge spans five competitive leaderboard rounds, offering an evolving prize pool that rewards both strategy and engagement.

How to Participate

Participants must register for the event to begin earning rewards.

to begin earning rewards. Wishes can be collected by completing simple tasks, increasing the chances of winning prizes.

Wishes can then be used to spin the lucky draw or climb the leaderboard for larger rewards.

The event features five leaderboard rounds, each offering progressively bigger prize pools.

How It Works

Participants earn Wishes by completing tasks and can choose between two distinct gameplay options:

Lucky Draw – A chance-based game offering substantial rewards.

– A chance-based game offering substantial rewards. Leaderboard Competition – Stake Wishes to climb the leaderboard and compete for even greater prizes.

Once used, Wishes cannot be reused, making every decision crucial. The key to success lies in choosing between luck and strategy to maximize rewards.

Trade, Hold, and Get On-Chain with Mantle

Interacting with the Mantle ecosystem - whether through trading, holding, or engaging with on-chain activities - unlocks additional earning opportunities. MNT holders may benefit from exclusive advantages, increasing their chances of securing extra rewards.

For full event details and registration, visit Bybit's EcoGalaxy: Mantle Surge page.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

