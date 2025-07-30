Bybit Smart Money Report: Smart Money Flows Into ETH, SOL, and RWA-Concept Altcoins as Stablecoin Balances Decline

DUBAI, UAE, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has released a new Smart Money Report . The analysis focuses on institutions' and influential traders' digital asset allocation and trading strategies, often ahead of the curve, to unlock insights on wider narratives that move markets.

Source: Nansen

Equipped with professional analysts and solutions, institutional and leading crypto investors decisions come to be known as smart money moves. Based on their holding and trading data, ETH had become an institutional crowd favorite while SOL might be reversing its course of underperformance in the current rally. The emerging theme of real-world asset (RWA) has come to dominate the DeFi narratives, prompting assets like ONDO onto a bullish track.

Key Insights

Smart money holds onto ETH, BTC and select altcoins: the report highlights portfolios balances of ETH, BTC, ONDO, UNI, and WLD, citing the main drivers behind each asset. The diverse holdings reflect a wide array of considerations for professional and institutional investors from DeFi trends to regulatory tailwinds.

the report highlights portfolios balances of ETH, BTC, ONDO, UNI, and WLD, citing the main drivers behind each asset. The diverse holdings reflect a wide array of considerations for professional and institutional investors from DeFi trends to regulatory tailwinds. Top movements by the pros - trading highlights: Whales are piling up on ETH as SOL-related derivatives are on the rise. Key movements indicated institutional interest in a range of altcoins while AVAX suffered downward pressure.

Whales are piling up on ETH as SOL-related derivatives are on the rise. Key movements indicated institutional interest in a range of altcoins while AVAX suffered downward pressure. Stablecoin balances across exchanges trending down: Major cryptocurrency exchanges are recording decreasing levels of stablecoin reserves, collectively at a 3-month low. This is interpreted as risk-on sentiment as investors were deploying funds and entering active trading mode.

