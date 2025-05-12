DUBAI, UAE, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, reaffirmed its long-term commitment to Web3 innovation as the exclusive sponsor and founding force behind the Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC) , a non-profit industry initiative empowering the next wave of blockchain storytellers.

Held from April 10 to April 13 in Bali, this four-day summit brought together over 150 top content creators, Web3 innovators, and crypto leaders, laying the groundwork for Web3 creator-business partnerships and sustainable industry education.

Bybit Reshapes the Blockchain Industry at CCCC Bali - Sharing a Bold Vision and Roadmap

The summit featured around 20 ecosystem partners, including Solana, TON, Mantle, Catizen, Jambo, Cudis, Orderly, Plume, OG, BlackFocus, XION, Memecore, the Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA), etc. These market participants shared the latest industry insights and showcased their technologies at vibrant booths, facilitating high-touch engagement with some of the region's most passionate builders and storytellers.

Doing What Others Won't: Ben Zhou's Vision for the Future

In his keynote address, Bybit Co-founder and CEO Ben Zhou shared his bold vision anchored in the exchange platform's founding ethos: "We do what others won't." Bybit isn't just following industry trends — we are laying the foundation for a sustainable Web3 future powered by innovation, transparency, and creator-driven ecosystems.

Bybit backed CCCC with a bold mission — to build an industry leading education and collaboration platform that helps Web2 users transition to Web3 through next-gen storytelling, connectivity and infrastructure development. The initiative aims to revolutionize the Web3 content creation landscape by empowering creators with tools, exposure, and an active ecosystem for sustainable influence and education.

"At CCCC, what stood out most was Bybit's long-term perspective. While many chase quick wins, Bybit is investing in real, sustainable innovation and ecosystem development — building infrastructure, supporting creators, and empowering the future of Web3. That's what truly sets them apart," reflected one of the content creators at the conference.

A Strategic Return: Bybit's Roadmap for Mandarin-Speaking Markets

During the event, Ben also spotlighted the company's return to its roots with a sharpened focus on Mandarin-speaking markets — one of the fastest growth engines in Bybit's strategic roadmap.

"Bybit started in Shanghai and grew to become the world's second-largest exchange. In 2024, we began reconnecting with our heritage — not just geographically, but in terms of responsibility," Ben said. "This year marks our return in full strength. We are dedicating resources and realigning strategies to serve Mandarin-speaking users."

Ben announced a suite of Mandarin-focused business optimizations at Bybit - including accelerated trading channels, dedicated domains and nodes, and a full-stack upgrade to Chinese-language customer service — faster, more professional, and more responsive than ever before.

From cryptocurrency trading - spot, futures and options - to Gold & FX, BybitCard, BybitPay, and structured wealth management products, Ben emphasized that "every product is now being built to suit the needs and expectations of our Mandarin-speaking community."

Building Crypto Ark, Bit by Bit

CCCC Bali emerged not only as a platform for education and experimentation, but also as a proof-of-concept for what a decentralized creator economy can achieve. With its blend of inspiration, innovation, and infrastructure, the summit demonstrated how content creators, builders, and communities can come together to lay a collaborative foundation for sustainable growth.

As Bybit continues its mission to power the world's crypto builders, the success of CCCC signals a bold new chapter in Web3 collaboration, one that's being written not just in code — but in content, culture, and community.

