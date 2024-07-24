DUBAI, UAE, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, in partnership with BlockScholes, is pleased to release its latest Crypto Derivatives Analytics Report .

The report delves into recent market movements and their connection to political events, specifically highlighting the impact of former President Donald Trump's probability of reelection.

Bybit Report Reveals Crypto Market Surge Linked to Political Events and ‘Trump Trade’

Key Findings:

The crypto market has rebounded significantly from the June sell-offs, with open interest in futures and yields showing notable recovery. This resurgence, termed the "Trump Trade," aligns with the heightened market optimism surrounding Trump's potential return to the White House and the implications for pro-crypto policies.

Trump Trade and Market Recovery

The report details how the assassination attempt on Trump has driven a sharp recovery in crypto spot markets. Traders, buoyed by the increased likelihood of Trump's reelection, have shown renewed confidence in the market. This optimism has particularly benefited Bitcoin and Ethereum, leading to a price recovery and a favorable adjustment in market sentiment.

ETH Futures and Perpetual Contracts

The report also notes a significant uptick in Ethereum futures trading volumes, with a flattening of the term structure in yields, as anticipation builds for the Ethereum Spot ETF launch. Meanwhile, perpetual swap open interest has shown a moderate recovery, with a return to favorable funding rates for significant cryptocurrencies, except for Toncoin, which remains an outlier.

ETH Option Volatility

Implied volatility for Ethereum has risen above realized volatility levels, reflecting increased market uncertainty and anticipation surrounding the launch of the Ethereum Spot ETF. The premium for ETH options remains higher than BTC's, indicating greater hedging and speculative interest in Ethereum.

About Bybit's Report

Bybit's Crypto Derivatives Analytics Report comprehensively analyzes current market trends, macro events, and trading signals across spot trading volumes, futures, options, and perpetual contracts. The report aims to provide valuable insights into the evolving crypto landscape.

