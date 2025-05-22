DUBAI, UAE, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is taking novel trading challenges to new heights with the announcement of the Chicken Trader special , an unprecedented livestream session where professional crypto traders will have their authority challenged by their own pet chickens.

Bybit Presents "Chicken Trader": The World's First Poultry-Powered Trading Showdown Livestream

Scheduled to air on May 23, 2025 at 8AM UTC, the first-of-its-kind spectacle will feature Dylon Lord of Entry, Crypto trader & host at Crypto Banter, and DaviddTechI, Crypto trader & Co-Founder at DaviddTech, two seasoned trading pros whose market fortunes will temporarily rest on the shoulders of their feathered advisors.

Highlights

Chickens Calling the Shots : Each chicken will peck at different treats representative of various trading options to channel their instruction. Yielding the strategizing power to the beaks of the chickens, both traders will be asked to execute the trading decisions faithfully.

: Each chicken will peck at different treats representative of various trading options to channel their instruction. Yielding the strategizing power to the beaks of the chickens, both traders will be asked to execute the trading decisions faithfully. Live PnL Showdown : The resulting profit and loss (PnL) percentage will be tracked real-time during the livestream—and promises to shock the traders and the audience.

: The resulting profit and loss (PnL) percentage will be tracked real-time during the livestream—and promises to shock the traders and the audience. Predictions and Live Giveaways: The audience will share in a 1,000 USDT prize pool by voting and participating in the red packets giveaway.

The special edition at Bybit Live is for entertainment purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Participants should be mindful of the risks associated with crypto trading.

No animals are harmed in the process. Terms and conditions and usual disclaimers apply. The not-to-be-missed battle will go live on May 23, and users may subscribe to upcoming session on Bybit Live .

