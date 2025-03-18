DUBAI, UAE, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has partnered exclusively with the University of Wollongong in Dubai (UOWD) to host a Demo Trading Challenge & Workshop at UOWD campus. This initiative equipped students from Business Analysis, Finance, Accounting, and other business-related disciplines with practical trading knowledge, enhanced their understanding of cryptocurrency markets, and bridged the gap between academic theory and real-world trading strategies.

Bybit Partnered with University of Wollongong in Dubai to Host Exclusive Demo Trading Challenge

UOWD, the UAE's first international Australian university, is recognized for its commitment to academic excellence and industry collaboration. Accredited by both the UAE Ministry of Education and Australia's Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency (TEQSA), UOWD has played a key role in developing future business and finance leaders.

Bybit leveraged this collaboration to strengthen its ties with UOWD, increase brand visibility within the academic community, and introduce students to the Bybit trading ecosystem. Additionally, this initiative aligned with Bybit's broader strategy to identify and recruit top-tier fresh graduates, expanding its talent pipeline in the region.

The workshop provided participants with hands-on experience using Bybit's demo trading platform, allowing them to navigate market fluctuations in real time while learning key strategies from industry experts. The event culminated in a competitive trading challenge, where students applied their newly acquired knowledge in a dynamic, risk-free environment.

Attendees also gained insights from a lineup of distinguished speakers alongside Bybit's senior product managers specializing in trading bots, copy trading, and demo trading. Their expertise gave students a deeper understanding of spot and contract trading processes, market data analysis, and risk management.

"At Bybit, we believe that financial literacy and hands-on experience are key to unlocking opportunities in the digital economy," said Phoebe Peng, Head of Organization Development at Bybit. "Through this collaboration with UOWD, we empowered the next generation of professionals with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the evolving world of cryptocurrency trading."

This partnership underscored Bybit's dedication to fostering financial literacy and talent development within the digital asset ecosystem. Bybit continues to expand its engagement with educational institutions worldwide, creating opportunities for emerging professionals to explore the potential of Web3 and decentralized finance.

