DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's third largest crypto exchange by volume, has polled its internal experts and created a free toolkit that allows investors to find undervalued crypto projects. The groundbreaking Crypto Investment Analysis Toolkit stems from Bybit's mission to be the world's Crypto Ark and offer the best tools for safe and easy investing.

Recognizing the need for more informed investment strategies in the crypto market, Bybit has developed an accessible technical toolkit, aiming to elevate investor literacy and decision-making.

Bybit Launches Free Toolkit for Smarter Crypto Investing

The Bybit Crypto Investment Analysis Toolkit, easily laid out via a free Google Sheet, is designed for both beginners and seasoned investors. It offers an array of powerful ratios and data points for evaluating crypto projects beyond mere price analysis.

This toolkit offers a method of performing Fundamental Analysis on crypto projects so investors can peer behind the hype and assess the true value of an investment leading to greater peace of mind and a higher quality portfolio.

"Our mission is to empower investors with the tools and knowledge to make more informed decisions," said Ben Zhou, CEO of Bybit. "This toolkit embodies our commitment to enhancing the crypto investment landscape, combining simplicity with powerful analytical capabilities to unlock the true value of digital assets."

The toolkit covers various aspects of Fundamental Analysis, from economic factors to project health, and social influence, providing a comprehensive approach to crypto investing. It's a testament to Bybit's dedication to fostering a more educated and proficient trading community.

