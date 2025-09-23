DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has introduced 24/5 trading for selected stock contracts for difference (CFDs) on its TradFi platform , expanding market access and aligning traditional assets more closely with crypto's always-on trading model.

Bybit launches 24/5 stock CFD trading on TradFi platform

The launch allows users to trade stock CFDs 24 hours a day, five days a week, uninterrupted. The first batch of 20 stock CFDs is now available under the extended trading framework. Existing positions remain unaffected, and trading as well as swap fees will continue to follow current rates.

Since its debut in May 2025, Bybit's stock CFD offering has expanded to support more than 100 equities, spanning leading technology firms such as NVIDIA, MSTR, and META, as well as crypto-related stocks including COIN and CRCL.

To further broaden accessibility, Bybit TradFi is also waiving trading fees on stock CFDs and indices through Oct. 11, 2025. During this limited-time program, eligible users can trade a range of global indices — including CHINA50, CHINAH, HK50, HKTECH, and TWINDEX — as well as all stock CFDs such as CRCL, COIN, MSTR, BMNR, SBET, and major technology equities including NVDA, TSLA, AAPL, GOOG, and INTC, at zero transaction cost.

Previously, Bybit's stock CFD trading followed standard U.S. market hours, limiting access to approximately 6.5 hours per day. Under those constraints, traders unable to act within the daily market window could not adjust positions or hedge risk until the next session.

By introducing 24/5 trading, Bybit reduces time-zone barriers, enables continuous risk management, and allows users worldwide to respond more effectively to market developments. The change also provides cross-asset traders with a more unified experience, bridging the gap between crypto's 24/7 market and traditional finance products.

Key benefits of the update include:

Always available: Stock CFDs on U.S. equities can now be traded around the clock, Monday through Friday.

Stock CFDs on U.S. equities can now be traded around the clock, Monday through Friday. Global accessibility: Extended hours reduce time-zone limitations and open participation to a wider base of traders.

Extended hours reduce time-zone limitations and open participation to a wider base of traders. Greater control: Users can manage positions on their own schedule, rather than being restricted to U.S. market hours.

Bybit is among the first crypto-native platforms to introduce 24/5 trading for traditional financial assets. The company has positioned the expansion as part of its broader mission to bridge digital assets and traditional finance, while redefining the future of multi-asset trading.

Disclaimer: Bybit TradFi is powered by Infra Capital Limited.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk / #IMakeIt

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2779595/Bybit_launches_24_5_stock_CFD_trading_TradFi_platform.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg