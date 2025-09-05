Bybit Kazakhstan and AFSA Pioneer Stablecoin Payments for AIFC Regulatory Fees

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit Kazakhstan (Bybit Limited), a subsidiary of Bybit - the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, today announced a strategic collaboration with the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) to enable participants of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) to pay regulatory fees using U.S. dollar–pegged stablecoins.

From left to right: Evgeniya Bogdanova, AFSA Chief Executive Officer and Mazurka Zeng, Chief Operating Officer at Bybit signed the MMoU at Astana Finance Days, Sept. 4, 2025.

This initiative follows AFSA's announcement of a pioneering framework that allows licensed digital asset service providers to act as agents for settling regulatory fees via stablecoins. Bybit Limited proudly became the first signatory of the multilateral memorandum of understanding (MMoU), underscoring the exchange's trusted status as a compliant, innovative partner in Kazakhstan's rapidly evolving digital finance ecosystem.

The agreement, announced during the Astana Finance Days conference, expands the AIFC's payment ecosystem. Under the agreement, Bybit Kazakhstan will provide AFSA with a customized Bybit QR Pay solution and a dedicated stablecoin wallet for invoicing, offering both efficiency and transparency in the process.

Mazurka Zeng, Chief Operating Officer at Bybit said, "Bybit Kazakhstan is honored to stand alongside AFSA in shaping a regulatory-first model for stablecoin adoption. As the first MMoU signatory, we see this as a strategic milestone that reflects both AFSA's forward-looking vision and the trust placed in Bybit to deliver compliant, secure, and frictionless payment solutions. Together, we are building an infrastructure that empowers entrepreneurs, consumers, and businesses to capture borderless opportunities in the stablecoin-powered financial future."

AFSA Chief Executive Officer Evgeniya Bogdanova commented, "Stablecoins are reshaping global finance, and by accepting regulatory fees in USD-pegged stablecoins we make the AIFC faster, more open, and firmly connected to the future — offering participants a modern, reliable way to grow within a trusted regulatory framework."

This partnership reinforces Kazakhstan's role as a frontrunner in regulated digital finance and showcases Bybit's commitment to supporting compliant innovation that bridges traditional finance and the digital asset economy.

About Bybit Kazakhstan (Bybit Limited)

Bybit Kazakhstan is an AIFC Participant licensed by AFSA to operate a Digital Asset Trading Facility and provide Money Services in relation to Digital Assets. Bybit Kazakhstan develops compliant infrastructure to support institutions and enterprises engaging with digital assets in Kazakhstan.

About AFSA

The Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) is the independent regulator of financial services and related activities in the AIFC. AFSA's mandate is to foster a fair, transparent and efficient financial centre aligned with international standards.

