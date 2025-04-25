Bybit Exchange Gold & FX Trading Hits All-Time-High As Gold Prices Soar

DUBAI, UAE, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, and the first mainstream cryptocurrency exchange to incorporate Gold & FX trading on its trading platform, is thrilled to introduce the Gold & FX Referral Program as Gold price skyrockets. This exclusive offer is available to eligible Bybit users only, with up to 10,000 USDT in bonuses available for top referrers.

In April 2025, Gold prices surpassed $3,500 per ounce for the first time in history, soaring by 42% year-on-year. Despite brief corrections, the oldest safe haven asset's price growth continues to seem unstoppable as macroeconomic uncertainty intensifies. Live since August 2024, Bybit's Gold & FX trading volumes also hit an all-time-high — exceeding $24 billion over a 24 hour period on April 17, 2025.

To help traders capture the momentum, Bybit has unlocked a total 180,000 USDT prize pool for Gold and FX traders from now until 10AM UTC, May 22 on a first-come, first-serve basis. Eligible referrers may register at the campaign page to join the referral mania, refer friends to make a first-time deposit and trade Bybit's MT5 platform to win rewards:

Referrers can each earn up to 10,000 USDT if their successful referees make an eligible first-time deposit and trade the minimum required number of lots.

Referees shall automatically qualify for zero fees when trading the following indices with MT5 on Bybit: DJ30, NAS100, CHINA50, SP500, GER40, US2000, HK50, FRA40, Nikkei225, UK100, EU50, ES35, HKTECH, BVSPX, SA40, SPI200, SGP20 and TWINDEX.

With Gold forecast to reach new heights and Bybit expanding its multi asset class products across its various exchange trading capabilities, more traders are expected to turn to the exchange for access to their comprehensive suite of trading tools, with unique market offerings ranging from trending tokens to global indices. Bybit is committed to leading in user experience and redefining rewards in the crypto trading space.

Restrictions apply. Users may refer to the campaign page for further details.

