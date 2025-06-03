Bybit Enhances Fiat Services with Community Feedback Initiative

DUBAI, UAE, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is reinforcing its commitment to user-centric development through a new campaign aimed at gathering community feedback on its fiat services. Running from June 2 to June 30, 2025, the initiative invites users to share their experiences with the platform's P2P One-Click Buy and Fiat Deposit features.

The campaign features two participation tracks:

Fiat Review Bonus : The first 1,000 users who post a review on any social media platform, tag @Bybit, and include the hashtag #BybitFiat or #BybitP2P will receive a 5 USDT P2P coupon, subject to uploading a valid screenshot .

: The first 1,000 users who post a review on any social media platform, tag @Bybit, and include the hashtag #BybitFiat or #BybitP2P will receive a 5 USDT P2P coupon, subject to . Fiat Experience Airdrop: New users who deposit at least 100 USDT using Bybit's fiat services will receive an 8 USDT airdrop. This reward is limited to the first 1,000 eligible participants.

Bybit's fiat services include the One-Click Buy feature, enabling crypto purchases via local payment methods such as bank cards, third-party providers, and P2P Trading. The Fiat Deposit function allows users to transfer fiat currency to their Funding Account and convert it into crypto easily at any time.

In recent months, Bybit has significantly enhanced its fiat and P2P services in direct response to community input — a clear reflection of its brand ethos: "Listen, Care, Improve." The platform has expanded its One-Click Buy feature to support 25 additional local currencies, making crypto access more inclusive. A new self-service ticket appeal system now simplifies refund and dispute resolution, empowering users to resolve issues quickly and independently.

On the P2P side, several features have been rolled out to build trust and strengthen the trading experience. These include a Trial Advertiser Program with no security deposit, QR code-based ad sharing for privacy, a fraud-resistant review moderation system, and an order verification function to ensure secure transactions. These enhancements aim to reduce friction and boost confidence for both new and experienced users.

Bybit's P2P ecosystem continues to grow steadily, achieving weekly averages of 2.2 million total orders and 650,000 users in the first half of 2025. This momentum reflects increasing user trust and demand for accessible, peer-driven crypto services.

The P2P Super Deal and P2P School continue to attract and educate new users. Offline events in Argentina and Mexico further strengthened ties with regional crypto communities, bringing together advertisers, enthusiasts, and industry leaders for knowledge-sharing and collaboration.

