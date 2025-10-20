Bybit Card Honored as "the Best Performing Crypto Card" by Mastercard at EDGE 2025

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to announce that the Bybit Card has been recognized by Mastercard, the global leader in payment technology, as the Best Performing Crypto Card at EDGE 2025.

Left to right: Mete Guney, Executive Vice President, Market Development, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Mastercard, and Yong Hui Tan, Global Head of Finance, Bybit

Mastercard hosted the fourth edition of EDGE, its flagship forum shaping the future of payments across EEMEA. The event convened senior global executives from diverse industries to examine emerging opportunities across payments, digital infrastructure, and consumer trends. Under the theme 'Commerce: De-Coded', EDGE 2025 explored how innovations like agentic AI, embedded finance, tokenization, and stablecoins transformed global commerce and accelerated fintech evolution.

Bybit Card: A Fast Pass to the Future of Crypto Payment

Since its launch in 2024, the Bybit Card has accumulated over two million cardholders worldwide. Distinguishing itself by seamlessly integrating cryptocurrencies with traditional payment rails, the Bybit Card supports digital asset holders' everyday needs and prioritizes a rewarding experience for its community. Through generous rewards tracks, exclusive partnerships across utility to culture, and innovative solutions, the Bybit Card enables users to convert and spend their digital assets at millions of merchants worldwide in the Mastercard network.

"We are honored to receive this award from Mastercard, a global leader in financial innovation and a trusted partner in payment technology. The recognition validates Bybit's vision to make crypto freedom a reality and digital assets more accessible for everyday users," said Sophie Chen, Head of Marketing at Bybit Card and Pay. "The Bybit Card demonstrates the potential of digital assets in a connected world. EDGE 2025 brought together the companies actively building this infrastructure, and we're focused on ensuring crypto users have the same seamless payment experience as traditional cardholders."

This recognition comes as the payments industry undergoes rapid transformation through embedded finance, tokenization, and AI-driven commerce solutions.

Mastercard's own innovation demonstrates this accelerating shift. Nearly half of all Mastercard online transactions in Europe are now tokenized, on track towards its goal of 100% by 2030. In the AI-commerce space, industry reports suggest AI assistants may handle 20% of eCommerce activities in 2025, underscoring the critical importance of secure, intelligent payment infrastructure like that recognized in the Bybit Card.

Best Performing, Most Loved

The Bybit Card enables cryptocurrency holders to spend their digital assets in real-world scenarios with ease, offering instant conversion, competitive rates, unique user benefits, and acceptance at millions of Mastercard merchants globally.

Key Features of the Bybit Card:

Crypto convenience : seamless fiat-to-crypto spending, and cash withdrawals from supported ATMs around the world with the physical card available to Mastercard holders.

: seamless fiat-to-crypto spending, and cash withdrawals from supported ATMs around the world with the physical card available to Mastercard holders. No annual fees and up to 8% APR on balances.

and on balances. Year-round perks: 100% rebates on subscriptions including Netflix, Spotify, and selected AI tools, airport lounge access, and other benefits refreshed seasonally.

100% rebates on subscriptions including Netflix, Spotify, and selected AI tools, airport lounge access, and other benefits refreshed seasonally. Multi-asset transactions and cashback: supporting transactions in BTC, ETH, XRP, TON, USDT, USDC, MNT, and BNB; cashback options in USDC, USDT, BTC, and AVAX, with more options on the way.

#Bybit / #CryptoArk / #BybitCard /#IMakeIt

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2800282/Left_Mete_Guney_Executive_Vice_President_Market_Development_Eastern_Europe.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg