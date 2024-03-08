DUBAI, UAE, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, is thrilled to announce the Bybit Card is now available in Australia. Issued by Flywallet and leveraging Mastercard's global payments network to process transactions securely, this card debits crypto balances on Bybit and converts them seamlessly into fiat money used to pay for card transactions.

Special Welcome Bonus Offer for New Bybit Card Users

Bybit Card Brings Crypto Convenience to Australia

Bybit is providing a special $10 USD bonus to all users who successfully complete their application, $10USD for the first deposit of at least $100AUD and $5USD after the first transaction. Users will be required to pass Bybit's KYC process to be eligible.

Since its launch in March 2023 , the Bybit Card has a multi-asset spending feature that automatically converts five supporting cryptocurrencies (including BTC, ETH, and USDT) into fiat currency for card payments and ATM withdrawals. With rewards like up to 10% cashback on expenditures and an array of redemption options from trading bonuses to exclusive merchandise, the Bybit Card caters to a spectrum of user preferences and its VIP tier offers enhanced benefits for elite customers.

"The introduction of the Bybit Card in Australia marks a significant milestone in our journey towards integrating digital currency into everyday life," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO. "We are committed to offering our users innovative solutions that combine the flexibility of cryptocurrency with the convenience of traditional finance."

Find out more about the Bybit Card here: https://www.bybit.com/fiat/cards

