DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is bringing back its fan-favorite Daily Treasure Hunt this October, giving users new ways to play, trade and win with the latest edition, Hot Token Rush.

Bybit Brings Back Daily Treasure Hunt With October's "Hot Token Rush"

The Daily Treasure Hunt series has become one of Bybit's most popular community campaigns, drawing traders worldwide with its mix of challenges, scratch card prizes and exclusive rewards. Previous editions featured weekly leaderboards and high-demand gifts ranging from token airdrops to tech gadgets, with tens of thousands of participants taking part.

This October, Bybit says the hunt will be bigger than ever. Running from Sept. 28 through Oct. 27, with pre-registration open until Sept. 28, the event introduces upgraded prize pools, streamlined point collection and expanded reward options.

October highlights include:

Reward upgrades: Hot coins will be continuously added to the prize pool.

Hot coins will be continuously added to the prize pool. Scratch Card feature upgraded: Points needed per card cut in half, now requiring just 50 points, with chances to win up to 1,000 USDT in token airdrops.

Points needed per card cut in half, now requiring just 50 points, with chances to win up to 1,000 USDT in token airdrops. New point-earning methods: Friend invitations now grant 10 points each — up from one point previously — with rewards capped at 20 invitations.

Friend invitations now grant 10 points each — up from one point previously — with rewards capped at 20 invitations. Weekly bonus tasks: Completing three days of trading tasks each week earns an additional 30 points.

Completing three days of trading tasks each week earns an additional 30 points. Seamless task completion: Limited-time tasks can now fulfill trading requirements for daily cycle tasks, allowing multiple points to be claimed at once.

Limited-time tasks can now fulfill trading requirements for daily cycle tasks, allowing multiple points to be claimed at once. Trading bot integration: Participants can create DCA (Dollar Cost Average) trading bots and interact with TradeGPT for added opportunities. Trading bot integration on Bybit makes it easy for participants to set up a DCA strategy with just a few steps. To begin, users simply select their preferred currency and choose the cryptocurrencies they wish to invest in. Next, they set their desired investment frequency, allowing the bot to automatically purchase assets at regular intervals, helping to minimize the impact of market volatility. Once configured, the DCA bot will handle auto-investing 24/7, giving traders a smarter and more disciplined way to build their portfolios. Combined with TradeGPT insights, this integration unlocks even more opportunities for users to customize strategies and maximize potential gains while maintaining full automation and control.

Participants can create trading bots and interact with TradeGPT for added opportunities. Trading bot integration on Bybit makes it easy for participants to set up a DCA strategy with just a few steps. To begin, users simply select their preferred currency and choose the cryptocurrencies they wish to invest in. Next, they set their desired investment frequency, allowing the bot to automatically purchase assets at regular intervals, helping to minimize the impact of market volatility. Once configured, the DCA bot will handle auto-investing 24/7, giving traders a smarter and more disciplined way to build their portfolios. Combined with TradeGPT insights, this integration unlocks even more opportunities for users to customize strategies and maximize potential gains while maintaining full automation and control. Engagement tasks retained: Popular activities such as following, sharing, learning and browsing remain part of the points system.

These updates come alongside other enhancements, including a boosted Scratch Fun prize pool of more than 200,000 USDT, an expanded reward pool in Points Plaza totaling 300,000 USDT and daily chances to win up to 1,000 USDT instantly.

The October edition highlights Bybit's commitment to 'keeping the thrill alive' while giving participants greater flexibility in how they play and earn.

Disclaimer

Eligibility requires identity verification, and participation is restricted in certain jurisdictions, including the European Economic Area. Full details, including restrictions and terms of participation, are outlined in the official Terms and Conditions.

