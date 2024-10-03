Buyers Edge Platform has made a strategic investment in Netherlands-based company HosCat, enabling access into the Dutch and Belgium markets

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Buyers Edge Platform, the leading software and analytics company providing data-driven insights and technology to the foodservice industry, announces its investment into HosCat in the Netherlands. This marks another significant step in Buyers Edge Platform's rapid expansion across Europe, following the acquisitions of The Full Range, Delta Procurement and MPP in the UK and S&F-Gruppe in Germany earlier this year and Svenska Krögare in Sweden last year.

This investment aligns with Buyers Edge Platform's broader strategy to create the largest Digital Procurement Network in Europe, mirroring their success achieved in the US. Through strategic acquisitions and investments, new country partnerships, and organic growth initiatives, Buyers Edge Platform is set to transform procurement, offering exceptional value to foodservice businesses across Europe.

John Davie, CEO of Buyers Edge Platform, expressed his excitement about the investment, stating, "HosCat enables Buyers Edge to enter the Dutch and Belgium markets. We have an excellent partner to support our expansion into these countries which will further boost our wider mission to revolutionize procurement practices and empower businesses across Europe."

Jorne Broer, CEO of HosCat, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, "From the very first conversation with Buyers Edge Platform, it was clear we shared the same vision and values. We are both people-focused businesses that always put the customer first. Combining our Dutch and Belgium market knowledge with Buyers Edge Platform's technology and buying power will create the perfect environment to help our customers to thrive. We are excited to have joined the most powerful network in the foodservice industry and to share the opportunities this brings."

Daniel Wilson, President of Buyers Edge Platform Europe, added, "I am delighted to be working with the HosCat team. Their local networks, energy, and entrepreneurial spirit are just what we want in a country partner. We look forward to supporting the HosCat team to rapidly expand their business into become the leading GPO in the Benelux. Buyers Edge Platform has now completed 6 European investments since January 2023.

About HosCat

HosCat has developed a unique way to achieve significant savings for hospitality companies. In addition, HosCat also takes care of the entire back office of its hospitality customers by using smart software. This saves the hospitality entrepreneur a lot of money and time so they can fully focus on what they truly love to do: take care of their guests.

About Buyers Edge Platform

Buyers Edge Platform is the leading software and analytics company providing data-driven insights and technology to the foodservice industry. We connect entities throughout foodservice and empower them to run their businesses more efficiently by leveraging data and analytics. Buyers Edge Platform's mission is to drive the foodservice industry from manual to automated with programs that benefit all stakeholders across the supply chain. Visit BuyersEdgePlatform.com to learn more.

Media contact:

Ryan Gerding for Buyers Edge Platform

913-602-8531

rgerding@inkincpr.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1870895/BEP_Logo.jpg