Buyers Edge Platform Acquires NCB Foodservice, Expanding European Fresh Produce Capabilities

Second fresh produce acquisition in Europe strengthens Buyers Edge Platform's UK footprint

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buyers Edge Platform, a leading digital procurement network and solutions provider for the foodservice industry, today announces the acquisition of NCB Foodservice, a UK-based specialist in fresh produce and broader fresh categories serving foodservice and hospitality operators nationwide. The transaction advances Buyers Edge Platform's European growth strategy and represents the company's second acquisition in the fresh produce management category.

This acquisition marks a significant step for Buyers Edge Platform in building a pan-European fresh network. The company is combining local market expertise with its technology and buying scale to deliver greater value and supply chain resilience for operators across the UK.

"Buyers Edge Platform is a clear leader in the U.S. produce management space and we are ready to deliver that same value to the UK," said Buyers Edge Platform CEO John Davie. "NCB is recognized for its exceptionally high level of service to its many stakeholders in the UK, consistently achieving a remarkable 99.5% delivery rate and they will now also leverage our broader suite of platform services to further elevate their stakeholder experience."

"By partnering with NCB, we're deepening our UK sourcing capabilities while connecting growers and regional wholesalers to national operators. Our Fresh Division in the UK will deliver the same value that has driven our great reputation in the US fresh marketplace," said David Liesenfelt, President, Buyers Edge Platform Fresh Division.

"Joining Buyers Edge Platform enables NCB to bring more innovation and scale to our customers, while strengthening our investment back into local communities," said Jayne Bettinson, Managing Director of NCB Foodservice. "With our right first-time approach, our team will continue to deliver the service and product excellence our clients expect—now supported by enhanced data, broader programs, and a stronger supplier ecosystem."

About Buyers Edge Platform

Buyers Edge Platform is a leading digital procurement network and solutions provider for the foodservice industry, delivering savings, insights, and technology that help operators, distributors, and manufacturers succeed. Through its portfolio of solutions—including Digital Procurement Network, Fresh Services, Software Solutions, and Supply Chain Management—Buyers Edge is reshaping how the foodservice industry connects and thrives. At the heart of our work is a culture built on a passion for collaboration, technology, and helping foodservice businesses succeed. Learn more at www.buyersedgeplatform.com.

About NCB Foodservice

Founded in 1993, NCB Foodservice is the originator of the local, sustainable supply model. It is a UK-based fresh food specialist supplying produce, meat and other fresh categories to foodservice and hospitality operators nationwide. Working with a network of regional, accredited partners, NCB focuses on quality, consistency, and service while helping customers access fresh, seasonal ingredients. Learn more at www.ncbfoodservice.co.uk.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2788622/5747245/Buyers_Edge_Platform_Logo.jpg