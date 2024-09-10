Buyers Edge Platform acquires My Purchasing Partner in the UK

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Buyers Edge Platform, the leading software and analytics company providing data-driven insights and technology to the foodservice industry, announces its acquisition of My Purchasing Partner in the UK. This acquisition marks another significant step in Buyers Edge Platform's rapid expansion across Europe, following the acquisitions of The Full Range and Delta Procurement in the UK and S&F-Gruppe in Germany earlier this year and Svenska Krögare in Sweden last year.

These acquisitions align with Buyers Edge Platform's broader strategy to create the largest Digital Procurement Network in Europe, mirroring their success achieved in the US. Through strategic acquisitions, new country partnerships, and organic growth initiatives, Buyers Edge Platform is set to transform procurement, offering exceptional value to foodservice businesses across Europe.

John Davie, CEO of Buyers Edge Platform, expressed his excitement about the acquisition, stating, "We're seeking the best and most powerful GPOs in each country in Europe and My Purchasing Partner enables us to grow further in the UK, as we continue our mission to revolutionize procurement practices and empower businesses across the continent."

Ray Treacy, Founder of My Purchasing Partner, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, saying, "From the very first conversation with Buyers Edge Platform, it was clear we shared the same vision and values. We are both people-focused businesses that always put the customer first. Combining our UK market knowledge with Buyers Edge Platform's technology and buying power will create the perfect environment to help our customers to thrive. We are excited to have joined the most powerful network in the foodservice industry and to share the opportunities this brings."

Daniel Wilson, President of Buyers Edge Platform Europe, added, "MPP is a fantastic addition to the Buyers Edge Platform Family. Ray, Steve Quinn, Terry Swift, Sam Tippins, and the great team at MPP have created one of the most successful GPOs in the UK. We look forward to supporting their continued growth." Buyers Edge Platform has now completed 5 European acquisitions since January 2023.

About My Purchasing Partner

MPP are the fastest growing purchasing company in the UK. The company delivers a wide range of services to the contract catering, healthcare, hospitality and leisure markets including food and non-food procurement, planning and consulting.

MPP caters to diverse sectors including schools and colleges, senior care, hospitals, leisure centres, hotels and restaurants. Their sterling reputation stems from a commitment to enhancing client purchasing efficiency while fostering strong supplier relationships.

About Buyers Edge Platform

Buyers Edge Platform is the leading software and analytics company providing data-driven insights and technology to the foodservice industry. We connect entities throughout foodservice and empower them to run their businesses more efficiently by leveraging data and analytics. Buyers Edge Platform's mission is to drive the foodservice industry from manual to automated with programs that benefit all stakeholders across the supply chain. Visit BuyersEdgePlatform.com to learn more.

Buyers Edge Platform recently announced a $1.1B recapitalization with a consortium of leading financial partners. Buyers Edge Platform intends to leverage the new funds to support the execution of its continued growth initiatives, including platform innovation, strategic M&A, and European expansion.

