Buyback of Class B shares in Essity during week 10, 2025

STOCKHOLM, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Between March 3, 2025, and March 7, 2025, Essity Aktiebolag (publ) repurchased a total of 270,000 own Class B shares (ISIN: SE0009922164) under the framework of the buyback program as resolved by the Board of Directors.

The share purchase is part of the SEK 3bn buyback program announced by Essity on June 17, 2024. The buyback program will extend from June 17, 2024, until the 2025 Annual General Meeting and be implemented in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the European Commission's Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (Safe Harbour Regulation).

The share repurchase is financed using cash flow from current operations after the ordinary dividend with the ambition to continue with share buybacks over time as a recurring part of Essity's capital allocation.

Class B shares in Essity were repurchased as follows:

Date

Aggregated daily volume (no. of shares):

Weighted average price per day (SEK):

Total daily transaction value (SEK):

March 3, 2025

54,000

298.0170

16,092,918

March 4, 2025

54,000

305.1761

16,479,509

March 5, 2025

54,000

303.2590

16,375,986

March 6, 2025

54,000

297.9094

16,087,108

March 7, 2025

54,000

297.8897

16,086,044

Total accumulated during week 10 2025

270,000

300.4502

81,121,565

Total accumulated during the buyback program

9,882,000

297.7365

2,942,231,688

All purchases were conducted on Nasdaq Stockholm by Danske Bank on behalf of Essity. Following the above purchases, Essity's holding of treasury shares amounted on March 7, 2025, to 9,882,000 Class B shares. The total number of shares in Essity amounted on the date of this press release to 702,342,489, of which 58,973,654 Class A shares and 643,368,835 Class B shares. 

For further information, please contact:
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com

