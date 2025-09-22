Business Worldwide Magazine's Top CEO Award Winners for 2025

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) is delighted to reveal the winners of its 2025 CEO Awards.

Now celebrating its 11th year of identifying leading CEOs around the world, the magazine is proud to showcase this year's selection. The Awards, which draw entrants from every corner of the world – from Oceania to Scandinavia, Europe and the Americas – are regarded as a major 'feather in the cap' of leading industrialists, manufacturers and retailers.

That's because it covers a range of industries and sectors. Not surprisingly, AI is beginning to feature heavily, as are cybersecurity, digital analysis, and online marketing. Pharmaceuticals are also coming to the fore, thanks to AI interventions. But traditional industries, such as manufacturing and retail continue to hold their corner and even forge ahead in many instances.

Regardless of which sector or profession a CEO is in, it's imperative to be able to keep up with the ever-changing technological advances in today's society. He or she must also be able to adapt. And that's why innovation and creativity are one of the top qualities our judges look for in a CEO.

Other 'must have' characteristics of our leading CEOs include leadership in terms of the ability to inspire and mentor their workforce, keeping in mind that the community in which they operate are important too. An engaged staff is a committed one, and this too is a quality we look for our top director's to have fostered within their teams.

Risk-takers are celebrated, provided there is a strong risk management strategy alongside. Our winning CEOs must also have a strategic, long-term outlook, and finally, it's important in today's greener climate, that sustainability also features highly in any CEOs business plans.

Congratulating the winners of the BWM CEO Awards 2025, magazine spokesman Robert Weinberg said: "Thanks to recessionary pressures and recent world tariff changes, it's certainly not easy being a company CEO in today's business climate, never mind a winning one.

"But, I'm delighted to say that impressive characters continue to exist, many of whom appear in our list of winners. So, well done to all, and continued success in the future."

Winners are chosen from a shortlist of nominations from colleagues, customers and even competitors.

The full list of CEO Awards winners is available on the magazine's website at https://www.bwmonline.com/2025-ceo-awards-winners/

