Business leader and innovation champion Dr. Dean Bartles wins two Corporate Excellence Awards with Business Worldwide Magazine

LONDON, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionary business leader and innovator Dr. Dean Bartles has been named twice in the 2023 Business Worldwide Global Corporate Excellence Awards.

The Awards spotlight unwavering corporate excellence, honouring companies and visionary leaders for innovation, ethics, and outstanding performance. This global recognition celebrates success, encourages emulation, fostering a culture of excellence across borders and industries, propelling business and finance towards a sustainable future.

Dr. Bartles was the winner of two categories; 'Visionary Leadership in Manufacturing Technology' & 'Outstanding CEO in Advanced Manufacturing'

An entrepreneur at heart, Dr. Bartles has had an illustrious career spanning over four decades. Having specialised in technology and defense, he now dedicates his work to bringing innovative manufacturing technology to small and medium-sized companies. He is the founder and leader of several groundbreaking organisations, including Advanced Manufacturing International, National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining, V4 Institute and the Advanced Manufacturing and Applied Research Innovation Institute.

Dr. Bartles' skills in advanced manufacturing technology areas include Digital Manufacturing, Model-Based Enterprise, Industry 4.0, smart manufacturing, advanced robotics, and brilliant factory concepts. He is a speaker at Universities, Manufacturing Seminars and Leadership Summits, has published in many Tier 1 and 2 journals, and regularly speaks on podcasts, such as "Uncaged", hosted by Bant Breen.

He stands as a visionary leader whose extensive career, innovative contributions, and commitment to advancing manufacturing technologies have shaped the industry. His entrepreneurial spirit, collaborative initiatives, and thought leadership continue to drive the manufacturing industry toward a future defined by technological excellence and sustainable practices. To find out more about his work and insights, visit https://deanbartles.com/

For further information on the Global Corporate Excellence Awards, visit https://www.bwmonline.com/awards/2023-global-corporate-excellence-awards-winners/

