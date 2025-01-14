Bus Duct Market worth $16.60 billion by 2029 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Bus Duct Market is anticipated to grow from estimated USD 12.91 billion in 2024 to USD 16.60 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. It is projected to be mainly propelled by elevated electrification and infrastructure, especially in industries such as utilities and transportation, who are high in demand for efficient distribution systems. Renewed government policies that attempt to speed up a shift towards renewable power and an improved grid modernization form fuel for the growth happening in the market. The embedding of smart technologies, such as automation, digital sensors, and data analytics, inside bus duct systems has increased their performance, efficiency, and reliability. Such emerging technologies also help in reducing energy waste, decreasing material loss during production, and lowering the associated operational cost, making bus ducts not only sustainable but also cost-effective. All these are expected to propel further growth in the Bus Duct Market and make it an integral component of the ongoing industrial modernization and energy transition.

Data Centers, by end-user segment, is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period

The data center segment is expected to be the fastest-growing market for bus ducts during the forecast period, due to the rapid global expansion of cloud computing, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and the Internet of Things, which are driving unprecedented demand for data storage and processing capabilities. For any modern data center, their operations are very energy intensive and require power distribution systems that are efficient, reliable, and scalable. Hence, bus ducts, providing such attributes, are now widely preferred. Bus ducts tend to have less energy losses in power distribution, higher heat dissipation, and easier installations when compared to traditional cabling systems. In addition, the increased investment in hyperscale data centers and edge computing facilities across the North American, Asia Pacific, and European regions is also driving the growth. The demand for sustainability and green data centers is another vital factor as bus ducts support energy efficiency and have reduced environmental footprints. The government as well as private investments on the part of digital infrastructures push the data center segment on the growth ladder and act as a critical driving factor for the Bus Duct Market.

Copper, by material, is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.

The copper segment will be the largest market by material in the Bus Duct Market during the forecast period. This is due to superior electrical and thermal conductivity, making copper the preferred material for power distribution applications. Copper bus ducts have low electrical resistance, which means energy loss is at a minimum and efficiency is increased. It offers reliable performance in demanding environments, such as industrial facilities, utilities, and power generation plants, due to its high durability and mechanical strength. Additionally, copper has excellent corrosion resistance and thermal and electrical stress capabilities, which make it a good choice for high-current applications, especially in utilities and renewable energy installations. Advances in copper processing technologies, such as flexible and laminated bus ducts, have added to its performance, offering compact, space-saving designs with improved reliability. Moreover, growth in green building initiatives, along with increasing renewable energy projects, are driving the market for copper bus ducts, as these align with the sustainability objective of minimizing energy loss while maximizing efficiency. All these factors together contribute to the growth of the copper segment in the Bus Duct Market.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the biggest market share in bus ducts throughout the forecast period for several significant growth drivers that are set in motion. The speed at which these countries of emerging economies- China, India, and Southeast Asia undergo industrialization and urbanization raises the bar in terms of demand for more efficient power distribution systems. The need for efficient and scalable electrical distribution solutions, such as bus ducts, is growing as more infrastructure projects like smart cities, commercial buildings, and industrial facilities are coming up. In addition, the regional focus on renewable energy adoption and electrification of transportation, especially in electric vehicles (EVs), is further adding momentum to the need for advanced power distribution systems. Asia Pacific's thrust for sustainable development and energy-efficient solutions goes hand in hand with the demand for eco-friendly and energy-saving bus duct technologies. In addition, increasing investments in data centers and smart grid technologies further support the region's dominance. Asia Pacific is to continue its dominance in the Bus Duct Market in the following years, driven by potential growth in infrastructure development and adoption of renewable energy, which is also growing at an industrialization rate.

Key Players

Some of the major players across the globe in this Bus Duct Market are ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), Eaton (Ireland), and Legrand (France). These companies have aggressively embraced various strategies to enhance their presence and respond to the increasing demand for efficient power distribution systems. Key strategic steps include the development of new products for advanced bus duct technology, a strategic acquisition that broadens the present product offerings, and partnerships that expand their reach into newer markets.

ABB

ABB is the global leader in markets of electrification, automation, and digitalization. Its position for bus duct systems was critical through the supply of numerous busbars integral in electrical distribution systems. Solutions provided thus ensure efficient power transmission across utilities, transportation, automotive, and industrial sectors. Qualifications for low- and medium-voltage applications include high reliability and superior performance of ABB's bus solution. ABB has recently been focusing much more on sustainability and energy efficiency. These were mainly due to the demand for renewable energy as well as smart grid technologies. It has been undertaking operations under four business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation, and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The company sells its bus duct products under the head of the Electrification business segment. ABB has a strong presence across geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates its business with significant operational locations in the US, Germany, China, and India through its established network of manufacturing facilities, R&D centers, and sales offices that cater to a global client base. Having a global presence allows the company to offer region-specific demands and regulations; hence, the company is a dominant leader in the global Bus Duct Market.

Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is the global leader in energy management and automation. The company has a good representation in the Bus Duct Market because of solutions offered to enhance electrical distribution, improve energy efficiency, and support the growth trend of renewable energy integration. Schneider's bus duct can be found in utilities, renewable energy, commercial buildings, data centers, and industrial facilities. Its solutions focus on safety, scalability, and sustainability-ensuring customers can optimize energy flow, reducing losses and ensuring costs. The firm operates in two segments: Energy Management and Industrial Automation. In the Industrial Automation business segment, the company provides its bus duct. Schneider Electric has a presence in over 100 countries, is installed fairly well in countries such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, and has a high-demand for sustainable energy infrastructure. It has an effective network of diversified manufacturing, R&D centers, and sales offices catering to the local and global market needs. With such global reach and a huge focus on both sustainability and innovation, Schneider Electric is rightly a key player in the global Bus Duct Market.

