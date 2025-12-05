Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting in SciBase Holding AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, an extraordinary general meeting has been held in SciBase Holding AB (publ) ("SciBase" or the "Company"). The general meeting resolved in accordance with the proposal presented in the notice to convene the meeting (which is available on the Company's website (www.scibase.com).

Authorisation

The general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to authorise the board of directors to, until the next annual general meeting, on one or more occasions, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, resolve upon issuances of shares in the Company. Subscribed shares can be paid in cash, by way of set-off or with contribution in kind, or otherwise be conditional. The reason for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights shall be to enable payment with own shares in connection with buyback of issued warrants of series TO2.

For additional information, please contact:

Pia Renaudin, CEO, tel. +46 732 069 802, e-mail: pia.renaudin@scibase.com

Certified Advisor (CA):

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) Tel: +46 8 588 68 570

Email: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to elevate diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The Company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015. Learn more at www.scibase.com. All press releases and financial reports can be found here: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/scibase/r/bulletin-from-the-extraordinary-general-meeting-in-scibase-holding-ab--publ-,c4277669

The following files are available for download: