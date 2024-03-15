Bulletin from Kindred Group plc's Extraordinary General Meeting

SLIEMA, Malta, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the extraordinary general meeting of Kindred Group plc ('Kindred' or the 'Company') the meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors' proposal to amend the Company's current Memorandum and Articles of Association to, inter alia, include squeeze-out rights for an offeror.

At Kindred's extraordinary general meeting held on 15 March 2024 (the "EGM") 41.64 percent in nominal value of the total shares/Swedish depository receipts ("SDRs") in issue were represented at the meeting and 99.99 percent of the shares/SDRs represented (41.64 percent of the total shares/SDRs in issue) voted in favor of the Board of Directors' proposal to amend the Company's current Memorandum and Articles of Association to, inter alia, include squeeze-out rights for an offeror. In accordance with Article 135 of the Companies Act (Cap. 386 of the Laws of Malta) the adoption of the resolution required approval by not less than 75 percent of the nominal value of the shares/SDRs represented and entitled to vote at the EGM. As this requirement was fulfilled, the resolution was passed and the new Memorandum and Articles of Association will be submitted to the Malta Business Registry for registration shortly.

Board of Directors

Kindred Group plc

CONTACT:

For more information:

Patrick Kortman, Interim CFO, +46 723 877 438

Linda Lyth, Investor Relations Manager, +46 767 681 337

ir@kindredgroup.com

