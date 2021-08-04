Bulk Material Handling Systems Sales to Total 14,000 units by 2031 as Application in Construction & Mining Industry Gains Traction: Future Market Insights

The bulk material handling systems survey offers holistic report on demand outlook through 2031. It studies the market in terms of application, equipment, and region. It also examines key strategies adopted by industry giants to increase sales of bulk material handling systems.

DUBAI, U.A.E, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI) has projected the sales of bulk material handling systems to grow by 2.1% year-on-year, reaching a valuation of US$ 5.1 Bn by the end of 2021. Construction and mining industries will remain primary adopters of bulk material handling systems.

Global sales of bulk material handling systems are forecast to increase by 1000 units reaching 14,000 units in 2031. Demand for proper housing and focus on infrastructural development are rising continuously around the world.

With investment in infrastructural expansion expected to increase through coming years, the demand for bulk material handling systems will rise.

Increasing mining activities also will encourage the adoption of bulk material handling systems for the transportation of mining material and equipment. Adoption of advanced technologies and integration of GPS tracking system will further bolster scope for sales.

Considering this, expansion of construction and mining sector in India and China will present conducive environment for the growth of the market over the forecast period.

As per FMI, key players are adopting modern technologies to cater the growing demand. Integration of machine learning and artificial intelligence and material handling systems will create remunerative prospects for key players to capitalize on.

"Focus on greater efficiency and optimizing operation in construction sector has created scope for the launch of automated bulk material handling systems. This has encouraged the key players to adopt novel technologies to cement their dominance in the industry," says the Future Market Insights analyst.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-672

Key Takeaways from Bulk Material Handling Systems Market Survey

In terms of application, mining and construction are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period

Based on the equipment, band conveyor and stackers have been identified as the most recognizable bulk material handling systems owing to the capability of accomplishing task such as stock piling and transportation

India will emerge as lucrative market backed by the rising demand from construction and mining industry

will emerge as lucrative market backed by the rising demand from construction and mining industry China will spearhead the growth across East Asia registering double digit growth during the forecast period

will spearhead the growth across registering double digit growth during the forecast period Rental services adopted by key players will play pivotal role in the market, widening future growth prospects

Key Drivers

Increase in infrastructural projects and adoption of material handling equipment are creating lucrative opportunities for the market players

Recovery of mining activities will present opportunities for expansion, since mining and oil and gas industries will remain the leading end users

Key Restraints

Expenditure incurred on initial investment and high operational costs will negatively affect the sales of bulk material handling systems

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-672

Competitive Landscape

Severe competition and presence of numerous players have rendered the bulk material handling systems market fragmented, opines Future Market Insights. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., ThyssenKrupp, Sumitomo Industries, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., and Mteso Corporation are identified as leading players.

Leading players hold around 40% of global market revenue, per the FMI's report. Major shareholders in the market are offering extensive range of products and have strong foothold in almost all the regions.

Other players are focusing on business expansion through acquisitions and by offering bulk material handling system solutions through limited presence.

In April 2020, Martin Engineering announced the development and implementation of advanced technologies for conveyers and other bulk material handling applications through incorporating advanced technology in Martin N2 Position Indicator.

In June 2021, new material handling equipment provider ePicker announced the launch of a line of material handling equipment that includes stackers, pallet jacks, access vehicles, and more to help maximize the efficiency of ecommerce transactions.

Future Market Insights have profiled some of the leading market players which include:

Thyssenkrupp

Techint Group

FL Smidth

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co.

Liebherr Group

IHI Transport Machinery Co., Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Komatsu

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Material Handling Systems Co., Ltd.

L&H Industrial

Schenck Process Holding GmbH

Metso Corporation

Satake Corporation

Beumer Group

Motridal S.p.A.

Others

More Valuable Insights on Bulk Material Handling Systems Market

Future Market Insights, in its latest report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global bulk material handling systems market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study reveals growth projections on in bulk material handling systems market with detailed segmentation:

By Application:

Mining

Packaging

Construction

Manufacturing

Sea Ports & Cargo Terminals

By Equipment:

Stacker

Stacker cum Reclaimer

Band Conveyor

Bucket Wheel Excavator

Stripping Shovel

Rope Shovel

Bucket Elevator

Ship Loader and Unloader

By Region:

North America

Europe

Latin America

APAC ( Asia Pacific )

) MEA ( Middle East & Africa )

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-672

Key Questions Covered in the Bulk Material Handling Systems Market Report

The report offers detailed insights into bulk material handling systems demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for bulk material handling systems market between 2021 and 2031

Bulk material handling systems market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Bulk material handling systems market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on the Industrial Automation Domain

Heat Pumps Market: Future Market Insights (FMI) provides a deeper insights on the new trends of global heat pumps market while incorporating the impact of ongoing trends, and growth & restraining factors during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. Market dynamics have been presented on the basis of prominent drivers, trends and opportunities prevailing across key geographies for the aforementioned decade.

Heat Sealing Equipment Market: ESOMAR-certified market analysis and consulting company Future Market Insights (FMI) provides incisive coverage on the global heat sealing equipment market over the forecast period of 2021 and 2031. Additionally, to find the effect of COVID-19 on the heat sealing equipment market in general, the study monitor global heat sealing equipment sales in 20+ high-growth markets and addresses their end-user in particular.

Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers Market: ESOMAR-certified market research and consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI) offers in-depth insights on key factors of global shell and tube heat exchangers market. The study offers detailed study on key trends that influence the demand for shell and tube heat exchangers. The report covers global demand in more than 20 high potential markets, in addition to an in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global shell and heat exchangers market.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Abhishek Budholiya

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

T: + 44 (0) 20 7692 8790

D: +44 (0) 20 3287 4268

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: Future Market Insights

LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/bulk-material-handling-system-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/bulk-material-handling-system-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights