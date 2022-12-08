Bulat Utemuratov Foundation's "Aid Card" celebrates its fifth year of philanthropic collaboration

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aid Card program, jointly initiated by the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation, ForteBank and the Red Crescent of the Republic of Kazakhstan, is celebrating its fifth year of operation since it began providing support to people affected by natural and man-made disasters in Kazakhstan.

Since 2017, Aid Card has provided financial aid to people in areas affected by disasters including floods, fires, ammunition depot explosions, and dam failure. The total amount of funds allocated by the Foundation to provide targeted assistance currently amounts to $1 mln. Thanks to the project, over 13,000 Kazakhstanis have received financial aid.

During the Foundation's operation, the country has experienced numerous natural disasters, including devastating floods in various regions and large-scale wildfires in the north this year. The latter resulted in the evacuation of almost two thousand people from the disaster site. The program targeted Kazakhstani residents, who had homes destroyed in the floods or fires.

Aid Card is a unique project not only in Kazakhstan, but also in the international philanthropic sphere. When emergencies arise, the Red Crescent works with the local administration to compile lists of victims from vulnerable communities, while ForteBank issues bank cards onto which the Foundation transfers monetary funds. Through this safe and transparent process, aid is guaranteed to reach the victims.

In some cases, the Aid Card program has also had the added effect of improving financial literacy. To receive the funds, some families and individuals began to acquire non-cash payment instruments for the first time, through the use of bank cards and banking infrastructure.

International philanthropic circles regularly discuss streamlined approaches to overcome challenges associated with supporting the victims of natural and man-made disasters. The Bulat Utemuratov Foundation actively follows these discussions and continues to support the Red Crescent of Kazakhstan in its initiatives.

