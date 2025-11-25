Bulat Utemuratov Foundation's autism program wins prestigious AmCham healthcare award

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bulat Utemuratov Foundation's flagship "Autism: One World for All" program has been honored with a Healthcare Award at the annual American Chamber of Commerce in Kazakhstan (AmCham) Awards, recognizing its transformative impact on autism support and inclusion in the country.

Photo Credit: Bulat Utemuratov Foundation

The award was presented on November 21 in Astana, with winners selected by an independent committee. This recognition underscores the Foundation's pioneering role in advancing early diagnosis, specialist training, and inclusive practices for children with autism spectrum disorders (ASD).

Launched in 2015, the program operates 13 Asyl Miras autism centers in 12 cities across Kazakhstan. It offers free services that combine the expertise of psychologists, speech therapists, and behavioral analysts using internationally recognized evidence-based methods including ABA therapy, JASPER, the Early Childhood Intervention Model, and MCRR crisis management. Over the past decade, more than 17,000 children and their families have received support, while over 300 specialists have been trained to deliver world-class interventions.

Beyond direct assistance, the program has played a pivotal role in raising public awareness and embedding a culture of inclusion in Kazakhstan. Initiatives such as the Autism Friendly project have trained staff at airports in Almaty and Kyzylorda, as well as Air Astana employees, to create more accessible environments for individuals with ASD.

Almaz Sharman, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation , commented: "For us, this award is recognition that the topic of inclusion is becoming increasingly important to society. When we launched the Autism: One World for All program, our goal was to help children with ASD realize their potential and become part of a world that accepts and supports them. Today, we see real changes: thousands of families have found support, and society is becoming more open and understanding. This inspires us to move forward."

This is the second consecutive year the Foundation has been recognized by AmCham. In 2024, it won in the Community Service category for its broad charitable work and contribution to Kazakhstan's social development.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Kazakhstan represents leading international and domestic companies across key economic sectors, promoting a competitive, transparent and investment-friendly business environment through advocacy, policy dialogue and collaboration with the government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2831849/The_Bulat_Utemuratov_Foundation.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2831848/BUF_Logo.jpg