Building Information Modeling Market worth $15.42 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global building information modeling market will grow to USD 15.42 billion by 2030 from USD 9.03 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2025 to 2030 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The building information modeling (BIM) market is being driven by several key factors that are reshaping the global construction and infrastructure landscape. A major driver is the growing demand for efficient project planning, cost control, and risk mitigation, which BIM enables through real-time visualization and data integration across project lifecycles. The increasing push for sustainable and energy-efficient buildings is also accelerating BIM adoption, as it facilitates energy modeling, material optimization, and performance simulation. Government mandates and policy support in various countries, such as mandatory BIM usage for public infrastructure projects, are significantly boosting market penetration. Moreover, the rising popularity of modular construction and prefabrication techniques aligns well with BIM's digital workflows. Technological advancements, including integration with IoT, digital twins, cloud platforms, and AI, are further expanding BIM's capabilities, driving demand across industries like commercial, residential, transportation, and industrial construction.

Building Information Modeling Market

Building Information Modeling Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 9.03 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 15.42 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% Market Size Available for 2021–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Offering, Deployment Type, Project Lifecycle, End User, Vertical, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Delayed digital integration within the construction ecosystem Key Market Opportunities Digital skill development programs supporting workforce readiness Key Market Drivers Need for real-time collaboration, improved efficiency, and project visualization across stakeholders

By software type, the design & modeling software segment is projected to lead the market in 2025.

The design & modeling software segment is expected to lead the BIM market in 2025 due to its central role in the early stages of construction planning and architectural development. This software enables stakeholders to create accurate 3D models, simulate building performance, and identify potential design conflicts before physical execution, significantly reducing rework and costs. Its wide applicability across architectural design, structural engineering, and MEP (mechanical, electrical, and plumbing) modeling makes it indispensable in both large-scale infrastructure and residential projects. Additionally, the growing demand for visually rich and data-intelligent models, especially in urban development and green building initiatives, is driving the adoption of design & modeling tools. The increasing integration of this software with emerging technologies like digital twins, cloud platforms, and AI-based generative design further strengthens its market leadership.

The consulting & advisory services segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during 2025–2030.

The consulting & advisory services segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR in the BIM market due to the growing need for expert guidance in implementing and scaling BIM strategies across complex construction ecosystems. As governments mandate BIM adoption and construction firms aim to align with international standards, demand is rising for specialized consultants who can navigate regulatory compliance, workflow integration, and digital transformation. These services are especially vital for small- and mid-sized firms lacking in-house BIM expertise. Moreover, consultants play a key role in developing customized BIM execution plans, training programs, and return-on-investment strategies, which are critical as projects become more data-intensive and multidisciplinary. The shift toward smart cities, sustainable design, and lifecycle asset management further boosts the importance of advisory services, positioning them as a high-growth area within the BIM services landscape.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the building information modeling industry in 2025.

North America is expected to lead the BIM market in 2025, driven by the region's early adoption of digital construction practices and stringent government mandates promoting the use of BIM in public infrastructure projects. Countries such as the US and Canada have made significant investments in smart city development, infrastructure modernization, and sustainability, which are accelerating BIM deployment across commercial, residential, and public sector projects. The presence of key BIM technology providers such as Autodesk (US), Trimble (US), and Bentley Systems (US) further strengthens the ecosystem, offering cutting-edge solutions and fostering innovation. Additionally, the region's mature AEC industry, high awareness of lifecycle cost management, and increasing focus on energy-efficient construction contribute to widespread BIM integration across building and infrastructure projects.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the building information modeling companies include Autodesk Inc. (US), Nemetschek Group (Germany), Bentley Systems, Incorporated (US), Procore Technologies, Inc. (US), Trimble Inc. (US), Dassault Systèmes (France), Schneider Electric (France), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Asite (UK), and Archidata Inc. (Canada), among others.

