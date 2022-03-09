BSV blockchain's association appoints new BSV Ambassadors for Netherlands, Belgium and Spain

ZUG, Switzerland, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The BSV blockchain's Switzerland-based global industry organisation today announces that it has appointed three new BSV Ambassadors as part of its global ambassador programme. Niels van den Bergh has been appointed for the Netherlands, Filip Mariën has been appointed for Belgium and Bart Olivares has been appointed for Spain.

BSV Ambassadors work to raise awareness and improve understanding of the BSV blockchain and its corresponding digital currency within their respective regions, as well as the power of the BSV network protocol to enable a massively scaled distributed data and payments network around the world. Including today's additions, there are now 32 BSV Ambassadors representing 31 different countries and territories around the world.

Niels van den Bergh and Filip Mariën both work at mintBlue, a European company that offers out-of-the-box blockchain infrastructure products built on the BSV blockchain, in the roles of CEO and COO, respectively. mintBlue offers several blockchain-based products, including microtransaction-based API and tokenisation services, to clients ranging from small businesses to large enterprises. The company's software enables seamless, scalable integration with the BSV blockchain and its solutions are non-custodial, which eliminates any third-party reliance.

Mariën and Van den Bergh have extensive technology and blockchain experience and have greatly furthered enterprise adoption of the BSV blockchain across Europe through a partnership between mintBlue and VISMA | yuki, a leading provider of cloud accounting software solutions in Europe, to integrate blockchain-based functionalities into its cloud accounting platform.

Bart Olivares is an experienced blockchain developer and technology professional who has contributed extensively to the development of the BSV ecosystem through his Gate2Chain Development Suite, which allows users to connecting their existing applications, games, websites and other systems to the BSV blockchain. Gate2Chain offers easy and accessible ways to integrate many of the BSV blockchain's powerful features, from Metanet objects and payment channels to layer-one tokenisation and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Speaking on today's announcement, Founding President of BSV blockchain's association, Jimmy Nguyen commented:

"We are pleased to grow our global team of BSV Ambassadors, with new additions for the Netherlands, Belgium and Spain. Van Den Bergh, Mariën and Olivares are passionate about BSV and have built services and platforms play an important role in driving adoption of the BSV blockchain in Europe and across the world. We look forward to their contributions to promote adoption of the BSV platform as an enterprise-grade data network protocol in their respective regions."

Commenting on his appointment as BSV Ambassador for the Netherlands, Niels van den Bergh said:

"The BSV blockchain is an invaluable technology that can improving transaction and data processing across the world through its low transaction fees, scalable network and support for complex smart contracts. I am passionate about improving adoption of the BSV blockchain, and in this new role as BSV Ambassador for the Netherlands I will work to improve knowledge and awareness of BSV, working with enterprise and developers in the region to build the BSV ecosystem."

Commenting on his appointment as BSV Ambassador for Belgium, Filip Mariën said:

"The BSV blockchain has the potential to change the way businesses operate at a global scale, creating a new Internet of value and delivering secure large-scale data management to enterprises around the world. As BSV Ambassador for Belgium, I hope to improve education and knowledge of the BSV blockchain to improve adoption and awareness of the growing number of services and applications innovating on the platform."

Commenting on his appointment as BSV Ambassador for Spain, Bart Olivares said:

"It is an honour to be appointed as BSV Ambassador to the Spanish community. Spain is the home of great developer talent and innovation and I am excited to work with companies and developers in the region to improve their understanding and awareness of the BSV blockchain. BSV's scalable and accessible network of micropayments and data applications offers exciting new opportunities for efficiency and new business cases across many industries, and I am eager to act as a touchpoint in the region for those interested in learning more about the BSV blockchain."

About the BSV Blockchain

BSV is the ideal blockchain for enterprise and government projects. With unbounded on-chain scaling, the BSV blockchain meets the needs of large-scale technology applications: high transaction volumes, fast speed, predictable low fees, micropayment capabilities, and greater data capacity. Its powerful technical capabilities enable smart contracts, tokenization, IoT device management, computation and more. As a public ledger, BSV also enables transparency, auditability and more honesty for governments, citizens and enterprises. Applications on BSV now span a wide array of industry sectors – media & entertainment, social media, online games, Metaverse/AR/VR, digital advertising, data integrity, ID management, government services, supply chain, accounting, RegTech, distributed network intelligence, Internet of Things, and financial services. BSV also supports an environment-friendly and regulation-compliant blockchain ecosystem that enterprises and governments want.

SOURCE BSV Blockchain