BSV ASSOCIATION SELECTS BINARII LABS FOR SECURE COMMUNICATIONS USING BSV BLOCKCHAIN

The BSV Association, which leads the global advancement of the BSV Blockchain, the world's most scalable and regulation-friendly public blockchain, has selected Binarii Labs to be a trusted secure communications provider. As part of the collaboration, BinariiDSM will be used to enable encrypted file exchange and data resilience between Association members, employees and ambassadors, with all file actions immutably recorded on the BSV Blockchain as verifiable Proof of Record. The BSV Blockchain is a highly scalable public blockchain, capable of handling hundreds of millions of transactions daily, making it the ideal solution to facilitate enterprise solutions on-chain.

The BSV Association's focus is in working with businesses, governments, enterprise to demonstrate where blockchain can add value for them. The integration of BSV blockchain with BinariiDSM adds a further layer of trust for their customers, reflecting their commitment to operational transparency, trust, and decentralised infrastructure. With member representation and ecosystem growth across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North America, the BSV Association supports a diverse global community of enterprises, developers, government agencies, and institutions building real-world applications on scalable public blockchain infrastructure.

BinariiDSM, Binarii Labs' patented SaaS data security solutions apply a sovereign-first and zero-trust architecture to protect sensitive unstructured data. Each file is encrypted, fragmented, and distributed across three user-owned storage endpoints, ensuring that no single complete file is ever stored in one place, and that users retain continuous access from any two locations. Integrated blockchain-based logging on the BSV Blockchain ensures transparent and tamper-proof auditability of all file interactions.

Ásgeir Óskarsson, Managing Director of BSV Association, commented:

"We are committed to adopting technologies that reflect the values of transparency, resilience, and trust. BinariiDSM aligns with our core principles, ensuring secure communications between our members, our employees and our ambassadors, leveraging the BSV Blockchain to deliver tamper-proof, verifiable records of activity. We look forward to deepening our collaboration with Binarii Labs as secure data infrastructure becomes ever more critical."

Ciarán McNamee, Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer at Binarii Labs, added:

"It is a privilege to be working with the BSV Association. Their selection of BinariiDSM reinforces the growing recognition that unstructured data—documents, reports, and sensitive communications—must be secured with the same rigour as core systems. Our patented architecture, underpinned by blockchain-based Proof of Record, provides a modern, sovereign-first solution to today's data challenges."

This partnership marks another milestone in Binarii Labs' expansion into compliance-driven and blockchain-integrated sectors, demonstrating how sovereign data control, regulatory readiness, and immutable audit trails can be delivered in a single, integrable solution.

About the BSV Association

The BSV Association leads the global advancement of the BSV Blockchain, the world's most scalable and regulation-friendly public blockchain. With growing adoption across finance, supply chain, health, and government, the BSV Blockchain supports massive-scale data integrity and microtransaction use cases. The Association provides education, technical standards, and ecosystem support for enterprises and developers building real-world blockchain solutions.

About Binarii Labs

Headquartered at NovaUCD in Dublin, Binarii Labs delivers sovereign-first, zero-trust data security solutions for regulated and data-sensitive sectors. Its platforms—BinariiDSP, BinariiDSM, and CyqurPRO—enable organisations to encrypt, fragment, and distribute unstructured data across multiple storage end-point locations, ensuring full control, compliance, and continuity. Every action is cryptographically recorded via blockchain-based Proof of Record.

