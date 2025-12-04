BSV Association Participates in Blockchain for Europe Summit, Showcasing Real-World Blockchain Innovation

ZUG, Switzerland, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BSV Association (BSVA), the Switzerland-based non-profit that serves as the global advocate for enterprise blockchain adoption, participated in the Blockchain for Europe Summit 2025, held on 2nd and 3rd December at SPARKS, Brussels.

As an active member of Blockchain for Europe, BSVA joined industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to discuss blockchain's role in shaping the future of Europe's digital economy. The Association also served as an event sponsor and participated in key sessions throughout the two-day programme.

On December 3rd, Ásgeir Óskarsson, Managing Director, BSV Association took part in a panel on Digital Product Passports, exploring how blockchain technology can deliver trusted product data, enhance supply chain transparency, and support regulatory compliance across industries.

The event also featured a fireside chat between Martin Coxall, Director of Growth & Strategic Partnerships at BSVA and MintBlue, a Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform enabling enterprises to seamlessly integrate blockchain functionality into existing infrastructure. The discussion highlighted real-world use cases of blockchain technology, focusing on scalability, compliance, and the transition from research to enterprise implementation.

Ásgeir Óskarsson said, "Events like Blockchain for Europe are vital to advancing open dialogue between policymakers, enterprises, and technology providers. By demonstrating how scalable blockchain solutions can drive compliance, data integrity, and innovation, we are helping shape the future of Europe's digital landscape."

Through its participation, BSV Association reinforced its ongoing commitment to supporting regulatory dialogue, fostering collaboration across Europe's blockchain ecosystem, and demonstrating real-world applications of scalable, compliant blockchain technology.

About BSV Association

BSV Association is a Switzerland based non-profit organisation that serves as the global advocate for the BSV blockchain. Its mission is to advance adoption and unlock the full potential of BSV as a scalable, secure, energy-efficient public blockchain built for data integrity, enterprise solutions, and government applications. The Association supports developers, enterprises, and public sector institutions by fostering innovation, encouraging regulatory compliance, and promoting real-world use cases that demonstrate blockchain's value on a global scale. Through education, developer engagement, strategic partnerships, public policy initiatives, and technological advancement, BSV Association is committed to driving sustainable growth and long-term utility of blockchain technology.

