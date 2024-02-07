BroadForward Celebrates its 8th GSMA Global Mobile Award Nomination for Best Mobile Technology

Nomination is for the BroadForward Cloud IoT Connectivity Solution supporting, roaming, routing, security and interworking functions for 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G

AMERSFOORT, Netherlands, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BroadForward, a global leader in intelligent signaling solutions, is thrilled to announce its nomination for the prestigious GSMA Award in the Best Network Software Breakthrough category. This marks the company's 8th GLOMO nomination, highlighting its continuous commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in mobile technology.

The GSMA Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO Awards) represent the mobile industry's most distinguished recognition of innovation, excellence, and leadership across various categories. This nomination is for the groundbreaking BroadForward Cloud IoT Connectivity Solution , a converged software platform that enables Internet of Things (IoT) Connectivity providers to install and run multi-generational network capabilities in the cloud.

IoT offers major growth opportunities, with GSMA Intelligence projecting that IoT connections will reach 37.4 billion by 2030, compared to 6.3 billion unique mobile subscribers during the same period. Many cellular IoT/M2M applications rely on 100% mobile network coverage, making the availability of legacy network fallback across the globe essential. Up to now, IoT Connectivity Providers had to combine, manage, and maintain different standalone network products for interworking, routing, roaming (steering), and security; that is, standalone products for each function for each supported network generation. Many of which are decades old, and even end-of-life.

The BroadForward Cloud IoT Connectivity Solution stands out as a game-changer, as it offers a single cloud-based software platform that supports key functions such as roaming, routing, security, and interworking functions which uniformly work across 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G. This innovative approach not only overcomes the limitations of legacy solutions but also streamlines operations for IoT Connectivity Providers, increasing much-needed efficiency and reliability.

Taco Schoute, CEO of BroadForward, adds "We are greatly honored by the recognition from the GSMA, which once again acknowledges our dedication to advancing the field of mobile technology. The nomination underscores the broader impact of the BroadForward Cloud IoT Connectivity Solution on the IoT ecosystem, ensuring that, as the world becomes increasingly connected, the infrastructure supporting IoT applications remains manageable, adaptable, and cost-effective.

The winners of the GSMA GLOMO Awards will be announced at the prestigious ceremony held during MWC in Barcelona on Wednesday, February 28th. Throughout the event, in Hall 5 (CS54), BroadForward will showcase the transformative potential of the BroadForward Cloud IoT Connectivity Solution , as well as its leading Security Edge Protection Proxy (SEPP) enabling secure 5G interconnect and roaming.

About BroadForward

BroadForward is leader in intelligent signaling software for 2G/3G, 4G/LTE, 5G, IMS, Fixed, Wi-Fi, IPX and M2M/IoT networks. Winner of the GSMA Global Mobile Award (GLOMO) for Best Mobile & Network Software Breakthrough and seven-time Best Mobile Technology nominee BroadForward delivers core network products for routing, interworking, security and number portability , designed for convergence across legacy and next generation networks. Our active 5G roadmap supports service providers with their network transition to 5G NG Core, with the Service Communication Proxy (SCP) , Binding Support Function (BSF) , Security Edge Protection Proxy (SEPP) , 5G EIR , 4G-5G interworking and multi-protocol signaling orchestration . All BroadForward products are hardware-agnostic and support virtualization and cloud deployment as well as containerized application deployment. BroadForward's software development is entirely done in The Netherlands.

