British AI firm Applied Computing hosts UK AI Minister in Bengaluru ahead of India-AI Impact Summit 2026

Visit underscores UK–India technology collaboration and deepens Applied Computing's commitment to India as its primary global growth market

BENGALURU, India and LONDON, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- British AI company Applied Computing, a pioneer in foundational AI for energy operators, today hosted the UK's AI Minister, Kanishka Narayan, at its Bengaluru headquarters, reflecting the company's growing role in cross-border innovation and its deepening investment in India as a strategic market.

The visit forms part of the Minister's official programme in India during the India–AI Impact Summit 2026, a major international artificial intelligence summit hosted by the Government of India in New Delhi from 16–20 February 2026 and convened under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a global platform for responsible, inclusive and impact-oriented AI innovation.

The Summit is the first global AI gathering hosted in the Global South and brings together governments, industry leaders, investors and innovators from more than 100 countries to shape real-world AI outcomes.

Applied Computing's expansion into India is the company's primary global growth market, with a rapidly growing team focused on AI research, engineering and industrial deployment based in Bangalore.

The company's flagship platform, Orbital, is the world's first foundational AI model purpose-built for energy and industrial operations, delivering physics-grounded optimisation across upstream, midstream and downstream use cases.

Dan Jeavons, President of Applied Computing, who relocated to Bangalore and leads the company's India growth strategy, hosted the UK AI Minister and led discussions on the role of applied AI in accelerating industrial transformation and sustainable outcomes with grounded AI solutions.

Mr Jeavons is participating in events around the India–AI Impact Summit 2026, representing Applied Computing on the global stage and reinforcing the company's intent to innovate in partnership with customers and governments in both markets.

Dan Jeavons, President, Applied Computing, commented: "Our presence here in Bangalore enables us to invest directly in the talent, partners and ecosystem that will define the next era of industrial intelligence. Today's visit by the UK AI Minister highlights the importance of UK–India collaboration in building responsible, high-impact, explainable AI solutions that serve energy and petrochemicals operators worldwide."

Applied Computing's India expansion has already delivered real-world impact through customers in major industrial environments. The company's growth in the region supports creation of high-skilled jobs in AI and engineering and aligns with broader public-private efforts to build globally competitive technology ecosystems between the UK and India.

UK Government AI Minister, Kanishka Narayan, said: "The UK and India are natural tech partners, and our shared expertise is already delivering positive change for people. The work of Applied Computing I've seen here in Bengaluru is the perfect example of that - bringing British innovation directly to one of the most exciting tech sectors anywhere in the world.

"The company's expansion here is a testament to our status as a global leader in AI. That's the message I'm here to push loud and proud this week - whether in Bangor or Bengaluru, Newcastle or New Delhi, our approach to AI will help others unlock the growth, jobs and national renewal we're already delivering back at home."

Supporting the visit, the British Deputy High Commission in Bengaluru facilitated coordination between government and industry stakeholders. The engagement underscores shared priorities in advancing innovation, supporting high-growth technology companies and strengthening ties between the UK and India in key tech sectors including artificial intelligence.

Applied Computing continues to invest in India and the UK, scaling its world-leading foundational AI platform while deepening collaboration with partners and policymakers to accelerate the adoption of responsible, industrial-grade artificial intelligence.

About Applied Computing:

Applied Computing builds physics grounded AI foundational models for energy operators. Its flagship platform, Orbital, is the first foundation model built specifically for energy operations, combining physics-grounded intelligence with models across chemical engineering, time-series forecasting and language. Orbital provides real-time optimisation that operators can trust in the most complex environments - across upstream, midstream and downstream use cases. Founded in London by Callum Adamson (CEO) and Dr Sam Tukra (Chief AI Officer), Applied Computing is already working with some of the world's most complex industrial sites, including one of the largest refineries on Earth. The firm recently raised a £9m seed round, one of the largest ever at this stage for a UK AI company.