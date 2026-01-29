Applied Computing and KBR to Launch AI-based Solution for Optimized Ammonia Production

GOA, India, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- India Energy Week – Applied Computing and KBR, Inc. announced today the launch of INSITE 3.0, a breakthrough AI-based platform designed to achieve low-emission, energy-efficient and reliable ammonia production.

The solution will combine U.K.-based Applied Computing's pioneering foundational AI expertise for energy operators with KBR's global leadership in traditional and sustainable energy, high-end design and engineering, and critical infrastructure solutions.

INSITE 3.0, powered by Applied Computing's Orbital AI model, is a step change of KBR INSITE®, a digital platform that provides remote technical and advisory services for operating plants and other facilities. Now, with physics-embedded AI integration, INSITE 3.0 is designed to enable customers to optimize day-to-day operations, reducing operational costs, increasing reliability and yield, and improving safety.

Operating with a trained, engineering-ready, prescriptive agentic-AI solution will allow Applied Computing and KBR customers to be the defining benchmark of productivity, energy performance and safety.

"Ammonia plants are some of the most complex industrial systems on the planet," said Applied Computing President Dan Jeavons. "KBR's ammonia licensing relationships represent 50% of the world's capacity and give us unprecedented reach to deploy INSITE 3.0 where it's needed most. This solution is designed to unlock value that traditional systems simply cannot by processing 100% operational data in real time to deliver explainable, physics-grounded insights that operators can trust and act upon immediately."

Ammonia sits at the intersection of several urgent global pressures. It underpins global food security through fertilizer production and is also attracting growing interest as a zero-carbon fuel and as a solution for safely storing and transporting hydrogen, which is seen as a key for lowering emissions in sectors such as shipping and power generation. Operating with a trained, engineering-ready AI solution will allow Applied Computing and KBR customers to be the defining benchmark of productivity, energy performance and safety.

"Ammonia is critical to both the global economy and energy transition," said Hari Ravindran, senior vice president of KBR's Sustainable Technology Solutions business. "By combining KBR's 75-plus years of ammonia synthesis expertise and Applied Computing's cutting-edge AI, we are delivering a solution that we believe will fundamentally transform how ammonia plants operate. INSITE 3.0, powered by Orbital, is designed to ensure our customers maximize yields, reduce emissions and optimize economics — key imperatives for the decade ahead."

By combining foundational AI with deep process expertise and a global ammonia footprint, Applied Computing and KBR aim to deliver a scalable approach to improving ammonia plant performance at a time when efficiency, resilience and decarbonization are increasingly interconnected.

About Applied Computing:

Applied Computing builds foundational AI for energy operators. Its flagship platform, Orbital, is the first foundation model built specifically for energy operations, combining physics-grounded intelligence with models across chemical engineering, time-series forecasting and language. Orbital provides real-time optimisation that operators can trust in the most complex environments - from refineries and petrochemical facilities to LNG, wind and hydro. Founded in London by Callum Adamson (CEO) and Dr Sam Tukra (Chief AI Officer), Applied Computing is already working with some of the world's most complex industrial sites, including one of the largest refineries on Earth. The firm recently raised a £9m seed round, one of the largest ever at this stage for a UK AI company.

About KBR:

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 37,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 29 countries. KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

