Brigade to showcase vehicle safety solutions at World of Asphalt 2025

PORTLAND, Ind., March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brigade will be demonstrating its range of vehicle safety solutions to attendees at World of Asphalt 2025 in St Louis, Missouri from March 25th - 27th.

According to data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, 1,075 fatalities occurred in the construction industry in 2023, more than any other sector. 22.3% of these were a result of transportation incidents, which were the most frequent type of fatal event.

Rough terrain and adverse weather conditions on construction sites greatly increase the likelihood of an incident, and tight deadlines mean work often continues through the night with resulting poor visibility.

The chances of front, rear and side blind spots leading to collisions are heightened because many site workers wear ear defenders and are unable to hear approaching vehicles or even audible warnings.

At World of Asphalt, experts from Brigade will be available to discuss the complex safety requirements of the construction industry and demonstrate a wide range of products which will prevent collisions and safeguard workers.

Brigade's Backsense® heavy-duty radar proximity sensor systems are designed to detect both stationary and moving objects in blind spots, providing the driver with in-cab visual and audible warnings. The obstacle detection sensors work effectively in harsh environments and poor visibility, making them ideal for construction sites.

Brigade's 360-degree high-definition four-camera system - Backeye®360 AI Intelligent detection - is enhanced by state-of-the-art AI technology to identify humans and effectively eliminate all blind spots. Providing a comprehensive view of the surrounding area in a single image, Backeye®360 AI audibly and visually alerts the driver when a person is detected.

Corey Heniser, CEO of Brigade Electronics INC at Brigade, said:

"World of Asphalt is the perfect place to showcase our safety solutions for every type of construction vehicle, and we're looking forward to meeting customers old and new and finding out how we can help meet their objectives.

Our experts want to hear about your requirements and demonstrate our range of products. Drop by our booth and find out what we can do to prioritize safety in your fleet."

Brigade Electronics will be attending World of Asphalt 2025 in St Louis, MO from March 25th - 27th and exhibiting its range of construction safety systems. Find them at Booth 7046.

