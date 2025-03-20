BURLINGTON, ON, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The expert team from Brigade will be demonstrating its range of commercial vehicle safety solutions at the Good Roads Conference 2025 in Toronto, Ontario between March 30th and April 2nd. Since 1874, municipal association Good Roads has been concerned with the quality and design of roads in Ontario, a remit which includes transport and infrastructure.

Brigade to showcase vehicle safety solutions at Good Roads Conference 2025

According to 2021 statistics from the International Transport Forum*, there were 1,768 fatalities on Canada's roads, of which 307 were pedestrians, and 277 were riding bicycles, mopeds or motorbikes. In addition, there were 83,590 incidents which led to someone being injured.

As increasing numbers of Canadian cities and provinces sign up to the Vision Zero road safety plan, accident reduction will be an important issue at this year's Good Roads Conference. Vision Zero is a global road traffic safety project which aims to eliminate fatalities and serious injuries involving road traffic.

At Good Roads, the experts from Brigade will be available to discuss all aspects of commercial vehicle safety and demonstrate a wide range of products which prevent collisions and safeguard both drivers and vulnerable road users.

These include the bestselling Backeye360AI camera system which utilizes the latest technology to aid visibility in elevated driver positions.

Its Sidescan® Predict system uses algorithms to predict if a collision is likely by differentiating between static objects like road furniture and moving objects, whether the vehicle is turning or intending to turn, and the speed, position and direction of a vulnerable road user.

Brigade's AI cameras are the new generation of active blind-spot detection. Using artificial intelligence, the cameras detect and recognize pedestrians within a pre-defined detection zone and reliably warn the driver visually and/or audibly before a possible collision occurs. Image processing is built in to the camera, meaning no other hardware is required.

Brigade's latest product, a driver safety camera, will also be on show. This aims to reduce incidents caused by driver fatigue or lack of concentration. Built-in AI analyzes signals, such as unusual yawning, and provides audible alerts to the driver. Erratic steering and unusual vehicle positioning can also trigger an alarm, and there is the option of alerting the fleet manager too. Distracted driving, when the driver's attention is diverted by activities such as talking on the phone or messaging, is one of the leading contributing factors in fatal and serious injury road accidents in Canada, and driver safety cameras can play a major part in preventing these.

Warren Di Marco, CEO of Brigade Canada, said:

"Our mission since 1976 has been to prevent collisions and save lives, and our products contribute extensively to Vision Zero objectives."

"We will be available throughout the Good Roads Conference to provide our expert advice to any operator looking for recommendations for the best safety solutions for their vehicles. Do drop by our stand and find out how we can help improve your fleet's safety – we look forward to welcoming you."

*ITF (2024), "Canada: Road Safety Country Profile 2023", OECD Publishing, Paris.

Brigade Electronics will be attending the Good Roads Conference 2025 from March 30th to April 2nd in Toronto, Ontario, and exhibiting its range of commercial transport safety systems. Find them at Stand 314.

Brigade is a global market leader and award-winning provider of commercial and machinery vehicle safety solutions. The company's mission is to save lives, protect vulnerable road users and assist drivers to manoeuvre safely by creating high-quality products that reduce the risk of collisions and eliminate vehicle blind spots.

Founded in 1976 by Chris Hanson-Abbott OBE, Brigade introduced the very first back up alarm to Europe and has been at the forefront of championing vehicle and machinery safety ever since. The company is renowned for pioneering industry-compliant products as well as developing and patenting new and innovative technology.

Brigade's product portfolio offers a range of devices suitable for OEM and aftermarket customers. These include the very latest AI-enhanced 360-degree camera systems, camera monitor systems, White Sound® back up alarms, radar and ultrasonic sensors, enhanced with AI capabilities, as well as video recording devices and dashcams which are compatible with various telematics platforms, including Brigade Telematics. Brigade's products can be integrated to suit a broad range of applications and requirements. All devices come with generous warranty periods (some lifetime), technical support and expert aftercare.

https://brigade-electronics.com/en-ca/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2646555/Brigade_GoodRoads_Conference.jpg