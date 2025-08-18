Brigade showcases vehicle safety solutions at SWIFT 2025

BURLINGTON, ON, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brigade will be demonstrating its high-quality range of commercial vehicle safety solutions when it attends SWIFT 2025 between September 22nd and 25th in Niagara Falls. The conference brings together leading airside experts to exchange ideas about all aspects of airfield maintenance, tackle North America's aviation challenges and plan for its future.

During the event, Brigade will be helping operators navigate appropriate safety solutions to ensure drivers can carry out their airport duties with confidence. These include HFR cameras, HFR HD Backeye 360° Camera and Backsense® Radar.

Backsense® heavy-duty radar proximity sensor systems are designed to detect objects in blind spots, significantly enhancing safety. They locate stationary and moving objects, providing the driver with in-cab visual and audible notifications. This is ideal for airport vehicles such as airport tugs, belt loaders and catering trucks which turn and reverse in areas where ground crew will be working. Backsense® Radar sensors are available in fixed detection range models and fully programmable models allowing bespoke detection areas and the ability to calibrate-out fixed objects or bodywork.

Brigade's 360-degree camera featuring cutting-edge HFR HD is capable of identifying humans in vehicle blind spots. The intelligent camera system aids manoeuvrability by providing drivers with a complete 360-degree view of their vehicle in a single image. The system merges images from four cameras positioned around the vehicle and provides a real-time view on an in-cab monitor, creating a 'bird's-eye view' of the vehicle and its surroundings.

HFR cameras locate and recognise pedestrians within a pre-defined zone and reliably inform the driver visually and/or audibly of their presence. Algorithms train the system to recognise human beings and zone out other distractions, keeping airfields safe.

Brigade's recently upgraded award-winning HFR HD Backeye 360° Camera has been a bestseller for the company since its 2013 launch. The 360-degree camera now features cutting-edge AI capable of identifying humans in vehicle blind spots.

Warren Di Marco, CEO of Brigade Canada, said:

"By enhancing our cameras with HFR technology, we offer operators even greater assurance that they are using the safest solutions available. Our innovative systems not only keep drivers safe but also provide critical support. Brigade's HFR cameras integrate effortlessly into a vehicle's existing infrastructure for a seamless upgrade and are compatible with our entire range of HFR-powered devices.

"Our mission since 1976 has been to meticulously research and develop trusted and reliable vehicle safety solutions to assist drivers and fleet managers. We hope to meet as many people as possible at the SWIFT 2025 conference and raise awareness of enhanced operational safety for everyone."

Brigade will be attending SWIFT 2025 at the Sheraton Fallsview Hotel, 5875 Falls Avenue, Niagara Falls, Ontario L2G 3K7, Canada between September 22nd and 25th.

Notes to Editors

Brigade is a global market leader and award-winning provider of commercial and machinery vehicle safety solutions. The company's mission is to save lives, protect vulnerable road users and assist drivers to manoeuvre safely by creating high-quality products that reduce the risk of collisions and eliminate vehicle blind spots.

Founded in 1976 by Chris Hanson-Abbott OBE, Brigade introduced the very first back up alarm to Europe and has been at the forefront of championing vehicle and machinery safety ever since. The company is renowned for pioneering industry-compliant products as well as developing and patenting new and innovative technology.

Brigade's product portfolio offers a range of devices suitable for OEM and aftermarket customers. These include the very latest HFR-enhanced 360-degree camera systems, camera monitor systems, White Sound® reversing alarms, radar and ultrasonic sensors enhanced with HFR capabilities, as well as video recording devices and dashcams which are compatible with various telematics platforms, including Brigade Telematics. Brigade's products can be integrated to suit a broad range of applications and requirements. All devices come with generous warranty periods (some lifetime), technical support and expert aftercare.

https://brigade-electronics.com/en-ca/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2669835/Brigade_Electronics_Logo.jpg