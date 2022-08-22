SEVENOAKS, England, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brigade Electronics Plc will be inviting journalists to join them for a press lunch and informal 'meet and greet' session in Room Bonn 1 at the Convention Centre, Deutsche Messe AG during the IAA Transportation Conference 2022 on Wednesday 21st September between 1300 and 1500.

Journalists interested in joining Brigade can sign up for free on its dedicated link.

Brigade Electronics to host press lunch ‘meet and greet’ at IAA Transportation 2022

Brigade Electronics is a worldwide market-leading provider of safety devices and solutions for commercial vehicles and machinery.

Founded in 1976 by Chris Hanson-Abbott OBE, Brigade Electronics introduced the very first reversing alarm to Europe and has been at the forefront of championing vehicle and machinery safety ever since, pioneering new products, and developing and patenting new technology.

This includes utilising the latest AI (artificial intelligence) technology to develop the latest safety solutions with enhanced features that actively support fleets and their drivers, helping to prevent collisions and save lives.

With global coverage and offices in nine countries, Brigade's products can be purchased through its worldwide network of trusted distributors and installation partners.

Brigade will be showcasing a number of its safety solutions, including CAREYE® Safety Angle Turning Assistant.

CAREYE® Safety Angle Turning Assistant, which was trialled on behalf of Brigade Elektronik by its customer Geier & Söhne Transportgesellschaft GmbH on one of its Mercedes Actros vehicles, uses artificial intelligence (AI) to detect pedestrians, cyclists and objects.

Warnings are issued either actively with an audible and visual red alert if a person or object is at risk of being hit, or passively with a visual yellow alert if, for example, a person or object is moving away from the danger zone. This dramatically reduces instances of false alerts.

CAREYE® was also rated as a clear winner by Europe's largest motoring association ADAC (General German Automobile Club) in summer 2021. ADAC performance tests demonstrated its optimum performance, with CAREYE® outranking other similar vehicle safety devices on the market. ADAC cited CAREYE®'s reliability for not producing false alerts, the visual feedback for drivers being clear and easy to understand, and its quick reaction times for detecting people and objects as reasons for its top place position.

John Osmant, Managing Director of Brigade Elektronik GmbH, said:

"The accuracy of CAREYE®'s AI advanced algorithm makes false alerts almost impossible and provides the driver with absolute peace of mind that they can manoeuvre their vehicle with the utmost safety. The system is able to differentiate between cars, trucks, people, bicycles and static objects, such as trees or bollards. Movement and the expected direction are then calculated, making the system extremely reliable."

In addition to CAREYE®, Brigade will be showcasing its market-leading 360-degree camera, the Backeye®360, and IP cameras, as well as its range of remote fleet management solutions – external and internal cameras, Brigade's Mobile Digital Recorder and other innovative products.

Brigade Electronics will be attending IAA Transportation 2022 at Hannover Fairground, Messegelande, Hannover, Germany from September 20th to 25th and exhibiting its range of fleet transport safety systems. Find them in Hall 13, Stand B45.

JOURNALISTS: JOIN BRIGADE FOR AN INFORMAL PRESS LUNCH ON WEDNESDAY 21ST SEPTEMBER

On Wednesday 21st September between 1300 and 1500, Brigade Electronics will be hosting an informal 'meet and greet' session for journalists in Room Bonn 1 at the Convention Centre. Journalists wishing to register their interest, can sign up for free: click here to register.

For all enquiries, please contact Charlotte Eames: Charlotte.Eames@brigade-electronics.com

