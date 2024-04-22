Brigade Electronics to bring virtual reality to its stand at WasteExpo 2024.

PORTLAND, Ind., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brigade Electronics will be bringing virtual reality to its stand when it attends WasteExpo 2024 in Las Vegas from May 7th to 9th.

Known for its innovative road and worksite safety solutions for vehicles and machinery, Brigade will be giving visitors the chance to experience AI360 – its latest 360-degree camera that utilizes artificial intelligence to recognize humans within a predefined detection zone and warn drivers before a possible collision occurs.

In addition to its VR experience, Brigade will also be showcasing its award-winning Backeye®360 – a 360-degree camera that provides a complete bird's-eye view of the vehicle and its surroundings in real time – and Brigade Telematics, a cloud-based remote fleet management system.

Corey Heniser, CEO of Brigade Electronics INC, said:

"We are very much looking forward to welcoming delegates to our stand to trial our virtual reality AI360 and find out more about how our systems enhance road and worksite safety and prevent collisions. Attendees will have the chance to see the solutions we offer and learn about how we have helped other operators in the industry to enhance their safety practices and ask questions. We look forward to welcoming people on the day."

Brigade Electronics will be attending WasteExpo at the Las Vegas Convention Center from May 7th to 9th. Find them at booth #2073.

Brigade Electronics is a worldwide market-leading provider of safety devices and solutions for commercial vehicles and machinery.

Brigade's products work to reduce the risk of collisions and protect vulnerable road users by minimizing vehicle blind spots and assisting drivers to maneuver safely.

Founded in 1976 by Chris Hanson-Abbott OBE, Brigade Electronics introduced the very first back up alarm to Europe and has been at the forefront of championing vehicle and machinery safety ever since, pioneering new products, and developing and patenting new technology.

Brigade's product portfolio includes 360-degree camera systems, camera monitor systems, White Sound® reversing alarms, obstacle detection sensors, obstacle detection radar, and digital recorders.

WHAT WE DO

We are a dedicated team of people that are passionate about saving lives by providing commercial vehicle and mobile machinery drivers, fleet managers, and manufacturers around the world with safety systems, data and services that help improve efficiency and prevent collisions between vehicles and pedestrians, cyclists, other vehicles, and objects.

We love to pioneer new technologies and then develop and refine them into industry leading, high quality and reliable solutions for our OEM and aftermarket customers.

