Brigade Electronics Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 European Market Leadership Recognition in the Commercial Vehicle Safety Systems Industry for Excellence in Fleet-Wide Safety Technology Standardization

Brigade Electronics is a leading hardware-centric supplier for leveraging safety regulations and fleet-wide technology to deliver reliable, user-friendly solutions.

SAN ANTONIO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Brigade Electronics has been honored with the 2026 Market Leadership Recognition in the commercial vehicle safety systems industry for its outstanding achievements in product reliability, responsive support, stock availability, user-friendly design, consistency, predictability, customer loyalty, and invoice accuracy. This recognition highlights Brigade Electronics' consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in an evolving competitive landscape.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on brand strength, customer experience, technology, and scalability, Brigade Electronics has shown its ability to adapt and lead. Innovation is central to Brigade Electronics' approach. Its suite of integrated safety systems addresses the full spectrum of fleet safety needs, offering upgrade-friendly engineering, seamless integration across mixed assets, and consistent performance across geographies.

"Brigade is a leading, hardware-centric supplier in key European markets, often ranking among the top 2 in the region. It is a clear leader in the UK, has the highest share among hardware peers in France, and is in the top tier alongside Motec and LUIS in Germany. Such a market-leading position is what operators consider when standardizing a safety spec across mixed fleets," said Jack Dunkley, mobility consultant at Frost & Sullivan.

Brigade Electronics' unwavering commitment to customer experience further strengthens its position in the market. By streamlining service delivery through an aftermarket-first model, enabling efficient deployment via trained installer networks, and maintaining high levels of stock availability and invoice accuracy, the company continues to meet the needs of its expanding European customer base. Its localized support model has been key to delivering long-term value across diverse fleet segments.

The company's portfolio includes commercial vehicle safety technology such as monitoring solutions, ultrasonic and radar detection, white-sound reversing alarms, mobile digital recorders, and connected video/telematics systems. Its integrated safety stack—built around a camera monitor foundation—enables fleets to standardize a single, cohesive solution across light commercial vehicles, heavy goods vehicles, buses, and specialized fleets. This fleet-wide technology approach enhances operational efficiency while ensuring compliance with evolving safety regulations. "We are delighted to be named Market Leaders in Europe in vehicle safety, receiving the 2026 European Market Leadership Recognition in the Commercial Vehicle Safety Systems category. For five decades, we have championed safer roads and working environments for all. Recognition from Frost & Sullivan reinforces the impact of that work.

Since 1976, we have seen vehicle safety evolve from a new concept into an industry-wide movement. We are proud to have helped shape that progress. Awards like this do more than recognize our journey: they elevate the importance of safety across the entire sector. That is where the real value lies." Brigade Electronics Managing Director Philip Hanson-Abbott.

Brigade Electronics' innovation is grounded in practical application, combining 360° vision systems, predictive radar, and AI-assisted detection to reduce on-road incidents and improve driver awareness. Its upgrade-friendly engineering allows customers to extend the life cycle of their investments while maintaining familiarity and consistency across systems—key drivers of long-term customer loyalty.

Frost & Sullivan commends Brigade Electronics for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of the commercial vehicle safety systems industry and driving tangible results at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Market Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. It recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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Camila Tinajero

E: camila.tinajero@frost.com

Brigade Electronics is a worldwide market-leading provider of safety devices and solutions for commercial vehicles and machinery. The company's products work to reduce the risk of collisions and protect vulnerable road users by minimizing vehicle blind spots and assisting drivers to maneuver safely. Brigade Electronics' current offering includes radar collision detection, digital recorder, alarm, monitor and video telematics systems, along with a comprehensive range of 360-degree, AI and safety camera solutions.