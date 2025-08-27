Bria Wins AI Governance & Responsible AI Category in the SiliconANGLE TechForward Awards

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bria today announced it has been named a winner in SiliconANGLE's 2025 TechForward Awards in the AI Governance & Responsible AI Category.

Bria received the award for its groundbreaking take on the future of the AI industry. Bria's Visual Generative AI platform is built on foundation models, trained exclusively on licensed data, and built-in guardrails that allow enterprises to identify and mitigate risks and barriers to Gen AI adoption, thereby capitalizing on infinite content creation. Bria developed a patented attribution engine that bridges the generative output and the training dataset, enabling data owners to be programmatically compensated according to their overall influence on each generated output.

Bria has over 30 data partners and the list is growing -- including Getty Images, Envato, Alamy, Freepix, Depositphoto, and more. This Spotify-inspired commercial model ensures no copyright or privacy infringement and upholds transparency in line with evolving AI regulations.

"This award is a tremendous honor and validates our vision of building responsible visual generative AI that empowers creativity while protecting rights and originality," said Dr. Yair Adato, CEO and Founder of Bria. "As AI becomes embedded in every corner of our lives, it's essential that we ensure this technology uplifts creators, respects ownership, and fosters innovation that benefits society as a whole."

The TechForward Awards recognize the technologies and solutions driving business forward. As the trusted voice of enterprise and emerging tech, SiliconANGLE applies a rigorous editorial lens to highlight innovations reshaping how businesses operate in our rapidly changing landscape. This awards program honors both established enterprise solutions and breakthrough technologies defining the future of business, spanning AI innovation, security excellence, cloud transformation, data platform evolution and blockchain/crypto tech. Bria was selected from a competitive field of nominees by a panel of industry experts and technology leaders.

"The TechForward Awards winners represent the best in enterprise tech innovation," said Dave Vellante, co-founder and co-CEO of SiliconANGLE Media. "These solutions don't just advance their categories, they define what's possible when breakthrough engineering meets real-world business challenges. Every winner has proven they can deliver game-changing results."

Bria's platform offers developers complete flexibility, including visual foundation models, source code and weights, and a fine-tuning API. It allows users to build wherever and whenever necessary to achieve their business goals. Bria integrates with AWS SageMaker, Azure AI Foundry, AI marketplaces, ComfyUI, Fal.AI, and more while offering plug-ins for Photoshop and Figma. Developers own their content machines, IP, and data wherever they build.

"These winners represent the most impressive achievements emerging from today's fiercely competitive tech landscape, embodying the relentless drive and visionary thinking that pushes entire industries forward," said John Furrier, co-founder and co-CEO of SiliconANGLE Media. "These are the solutions that business leaders trust to solve their most critical challenges. They're not just products, they're competitive advantages."

About Bria

Bria is the Visual Generative AI Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) purpose-built for developers and builders to develop, deploy, and manage AI-powered visual solutions at scale. Its enterprise-grade platform delivers unprecedented speed and flexibility along with the safety, compliance, and quality needed for commercial production. Bria's foundation models, trained on 100% licensed data from 30+ partners, ensure legal compliance with proper attribution to data owners and artists.

Bria provides technical teams with full access to source code and weights, as well as production-grade APIs and SDKs, allowing them to incorporate these AI building blocks into their preferred development environments with flexibility. Bria's pre-built pipelines offer the fastest path to market-ready visual AI implementation. At the same time, advanced teams utilize our ControlNets, LoRAs, and LCMs to achieve pixel-perfect precision and maximum control over visual outputs. Bria offers comprehensive IP/privacy indemnity and EU AI Act-compliant architecture, along with flexible commercial terms that leverage existing cloud commitments.

Leading advertising, gaming, media, and retail enterprises rely on Bria to deliver precise, on-brand visual content at scale. Bria is pioneering the future of premium content generation, where visual AI, data ownership, and artistic contribution coexist to create sustainable value. For technical documentation, visit Bria.ai.

About SiliconANGLE Media

SiliconANGLE Media is a recognized leader in digital media innovation, bringing together cutting-edge technology, influential content, strategic insights and real-time audience engagement. As the parent company of SiliconANGLE , theCUBE Network , theCUBE Research , CUBE365 , theCUBE AI and theCUBE SuperStudios — such as those established in Silicon Valley and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) — SiliconANGLE Media transforms the way technology companies connect with their target markets. Founded by tech visionaries John Furrier and Dave Vellante, SiliconANGLE Media has built a powerful ecosystem of industry-leading digital media brands, with a reach of 10+ million elite tech professionals, 4+ million SiliconANGLE readers and 250,000+ social media subscribers. The company's new, proprietary theCUBE AI LLM is breaking ground in audience interaction, leveraging CUBE365's neural network to help technology companies make data-driven decisions and stay at the forefront of industry conversations.

