Bria Wins 2025 Digital Innovator Award from Intellyx

Bria's visual Generative AI platform, trained on 100% licensed data, was selected for its innovative image development engine and responsible AI attribution technology

AMSTERDAM, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellyx, now celebrating 11 years of thought leadership and analysis dedicated to digital transformation, today announced that Bria, the leading visual Gen AI company, has won the 2025 Intellyx Digital Innovator Award. Intellyx bestows this award upon vendors who complete Intellyx's rigorous briefing selection process and deliver a successful briefing.

Bria received the award for its groundbreaking take on the future of the AI industry. Bria's Generative AI models are trained exclusively on licensed data, with built-in guardrails that allow enterprises to identify and mitigate risks and barriers to Gen AI adoption, thereby capitalizing on infinite content creation. Bria developed a patented attribution engine that bridges the generative output and the training dataset, enabling data owners to be programmatically compensated according to their overall influence on each generated output.

Bria has over 30 data partners and the list is growing -- including Getty Images, Envato, Alamy, Freepix, Depositphoto, and more. This Spotify-inspired commercial model ensures no copyright or privacy infringement and upholds transparency in line with evolving AI regulations.

"This recognition from Intellyx is a true honor and affirms our commitment to creating an AI ecosystem that respects copyright, privacy, likeness, and trademarks to bring creators into the AI content economy," said Dr. Yair Adato, CEO and Founder of Bria. "AI is here to stay, and it's now our responsibility to wisely wield the power that comes with this magnificent tool for the benefit of everyone's professional and personal pursuits."

"At Intellyx, we get dozens of PR pitches each day from a wide range of vendors," said Jason Bloomberg, President of Intellyx. "We will only set up briefings with the most disruptive and innovative firms in their space. That's why it made sense for us to call out the companies that cut."

As an industry analyst firm that focuses on enterprise digital transformation and the leading-edge vendors that are driving it, Intellyx interacts with numerous innovators in the enterprise IT marketplace.

To honor these trailblazing firms, Intellyx's 2025 Intellyx Digital Innovator Awards puts a spotlight on vendors worth watching.

For more details on the award and to see other winning vendors in this group, visit the 2025 Intellyx Digital Innovator Awards page.

About Intellyx:

The big analyst and research firms have their place. Intellyx is not your usual IT analyst firm. We provide expert advice and insights into emerging and relevant digital transformation trends for business executives and IT professionals. We also advise and support innovative technology vendors and startups that can help these companies achieve their goals.

But you won't find any ivory towers here. Nor do we have a staff of primary researchers building statistical reports and running surveys. We're only looking for the most compelling stories. We speak with startup founders, CEOs, and visionary business leaders who are pushing the boundaries of digital transformation.

About Bria:

Bria's visual generative AI platform as a service enables developers, product teams, and enterprises to build commercial-ready content. Our foundation models, trained on 100% licensed data from 30+ partners, ensure legal compliance with proper attribution to data owners and artists.

Bria provides technical teams with full access to source code and weights, as well as production-grade APIs and SDKs, allowing them to incorporate these AI building blocks into their preferred development environments with flexibility. Bria's pre-built pipelines offer the fastest path to market-ready visual AI implementation. At the same time, advanced teams utilize our ControlNets, LoRAs, and LCMs to achieve pixel-perfect precision and maximum control over visual outputs. Bria offers comprehensive IP/privacy indemnity and EU AI Act-compliant architecture, along with flexible commercial terms that leverage existing cloud commitments.

Leading advertising, gaming, media, and retail enterprises rely on Bria to deliver precise, on-brand visual content at scale. Looking ahead, Bria is pioneering the future of premium content generation, where visual AI, data ownership, and artistic contribution coexist to create sustainable value. For technical documentation, visit Bria.ai.

