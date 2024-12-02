Brevik Carbon Capture Plant Reaches Mechanical Completion

News provided by

Aker Carbon Capture ASA

02 Dec, 2024, 18:30 GMT

FORNEBU, Norway, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture ASA (ACC ASA) has reached a significant milestone with the mechanical completion of the world's first full-scale carbon capture facility at a cement plant, the Heidelberg Materials Brevik plant in Norway.

ACC ASA holds 20% ownership in SLB Capturi, which is delivering CO₂ capture, conditioning, compression, heat integration, intermediate storage and loading facility for the plant. The carbon capture plant is designed to capture 400,000 metric tons of CO₂  annually from the cement facility. The development will now move into commissioning phase and is planned to be operational by 2025.

The Brevik carbon capture plant is part of Longship, the full CCS value chain development enabled by Norway's strong competence in both carbon capture and storage.

SLB Capturi is a joint venture between SLB and ACC ASA, combining the strengths and capabilities of both companies to accelerate industrial decarbonization at a global scale. SLB owns 80% of SLB Capturi, while ACC ASA owns the remaining 20% stake.

For further information:
Media and Investors: Mats Ektvedt, mob: +47 41 42 33 28,
email: mats.ektvedt@corpcom.no 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-carbon-capture-asa/r/brevik-carbon-capture-plant-reaches-mechanical-completion,c4074301

Also from this source

Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Second quarter 2024 results

In the second quarter, Aker Carbon Capture ASA ("ACC ASA") finalized a joint venture (JV) with SLB. The JV strategically combines technology...

Completion of transaction to combine carbon capture business with SLB, changes to executive management

Reference is made to the announcement made by Aker Carbon Capture ASA ("ACC ASA" or the "Company") today regarding closing of the previously...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Utilities

Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics