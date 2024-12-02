Brevik Carbon Capture Plant Reaches Mechanical Completion

FORNEBU, Norway, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture ASA (ACC ASA) has reached a significant milestone with the mechanical completion of the world's first full-scale carbon capture facility at a cement plant, the Heidelberg Materials Brevik plant in Norway.

ACC ASA holds 20% ownership in SLB Capturi, which is delivering CO₂ capture, conditioning, compression, heat integration, intermediate storage and loading facility for the plant. The carbon capture plant is designed to capture 400,000 metric tons of CO₂ annually from the cement facility. The development will now move into commissioning phase and is planned to be operational by 2025.

The Brevik carbon capture plant is part of Longship, the full CCS value chain development enabled by Norway's strong competence in both carbon capture and storage.

SLB Capturi is a joint venture between SLB and ACC ASA, combining the strengths and capabilities of both companies to accelerate industrial decarbonization at a global scale. SLB owns 80% of SLB Capturi, while ACC ASA owns the remaining 20% stake.

