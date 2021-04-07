Breast Pump Market Size Worth $5.53 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 10.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global breast pump market size is expected to reach USD 5.53 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies, increasing global women employment rates, and presence of favorable demographics are the key factors driving the market.

The market in the developed economies, such as the U.S., Germany, France, and Australia, is saturated, owing to the increasing demand and presence of key players in these regions. The emerging Asian and Latin American economies currently have a moderate adoption rate due to lower patient awareness levels. Economic development in these regions coupled with rising disposable income is anticipated to help the market ensure future sustainability.

Manufacturers investing in these rapidly-developing markets are expected to record high growth, provided pricing and distribution activities are undertaken effectively. Moreover, rising awareness about the benefits and importance of breastfeeding, rising disposable incomes, availability of the latest devices, and the presence of key companies are boosting the product demand in emerging markets. The rapid economic growth in these markets indicates higher product adoption.

Moreover, supportive initiatives being undertaken by the governments around the world are anticipated to propel the demand for the product. For instance, insurance companies in the U.S. have to cover the cost of equipment and services, such as breast pumps & accessories and lactation counseling. As a result, the purchase of the product has become easier for the end users, thereby supporting the growth of the market.

Most of the companies in the market have undertaken several business strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and new product launches, to strengthen their foothold in the global market. For instance, in May 2017, Medela announced that it would conduct in-house clinical trials to increase the accuracy of the feedback received by the company regarding its device. This is anticipated to increase patient compliance with the device. Some companies are also investing heavily in the research & development activities for product portfolio expansion.

