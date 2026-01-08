Brale Expands Custom Stablecoin Issuance and Orchestration Platform To Enterprise-Grade, Quantum-Resistant Algorand Blockchain

DOVER, Del., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Algorand Foundation today announced that Brale, a U.S.-regulated stablecoin issuance and orchestration platform, has expanded its stablecoin-as-a-service offering to the Algorand blockchain, bringing a fully compliant, stablecoin infrastructure to one of the world's most scalable and secure Layer-1 networks.

Brale enables businesses to create and manage their own stablecoins with full regulatory coverage, reserve management, and banking connectivity. Operating under U.S. money transmitter licenses, Brale unifies custody, compliance, mint/burn infrastructure, and fiat on-and off-ramps into a single, integrated platform.

Through its APIs, enterprises and fintechs can embed stablecoins into existing payment, treasury, or finance workflows without needing to build or maintain custody, smart contracts, or compliance systems.

The integration strengthens Algorand's existing stablecoin ecosystem, which already includes global assets such as USDC, xUSD, and EURD, along with regional payment initiatives in Africa, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. By adding Brale's multi-chain issuance infrastructure, Algorand now provides enterprises and developers with a direct path to launch regulated, branded stablecoins that connect seamlessly to both banking and DeFi rails.

For builders in the Algorand community, this unlocks new opportunities to design payment, remittance, and treasury products powered by compliant on-chain assets while leveraging Algorand's high-throughput, pure proof-of-stake network and instant finality. Custom stablecoins deployed with Brale on Algorand represent new revenue streams for builders through revenue share on stablecoin reserves.

For Algorand, this collaboration removes technical and regulatory barriers for applications and institutions, enabling:

Liquidity and access: Brale acts as an integrated fiat on-and off-ramp, enabling frictionless movement of value between traditional banking systems and Algorand. This reduces barriers for users and institutions entering or exiting the ecosystem.

Brale acts as an integrated fiat on-and off-ramp, enabling frictionless movement of value between traditional banking systems and Algorand. This reduces barriers for users and institutions entering or exiting the ecosystem. Interoperability and reach: Brale's blockchain-agnostic model allows assets minted through its platform to operate across more than 20 networks, connecting Algorand's ecosystem with global liquidity pools and payment partners.

Brale's blockchain-agnostic model allows assets minted through its platform to operate across more than 20 networks, connecting Algorand's ecosystem with global liquidity pools and payment partners. Compliance and transparency: Brale manages reserve custody, daily monitoring, and monthly attestations through regulated financial institutions, providing developers and enterprises with a fully compliant and transparent framework.

Brale manages reserve custody, daily monitoring, and monthly attestations through regulated financial institutions, providing developers and enterprises with a fully compliant and transparent framework. Speed to market: Partners can mint new fiat-backed tokens or integrate existing stablecoins through Brale's APIs, without building or maintaining blockchain or compliance infrastructure.

The integration is now live–Algorand is available to enterprises and developers in Brale's API and dashboard and interoperable with every blockchain Brale supports. Technical documentation and resources can be found at https://docs.brale.xyz/ and users can sign up at https://app.brale.xyz/signup.

"Algorand was designed for institutional-grade applications and Brale's infrastructure complements that perfectly," said Min Wei, Algorand Foundation's Chief Business Officer. "This collaboration lowers barriers for compliant stablecoin issuance, empowering businesses and developers to bring new on-chain financial products to life."

"Algorand's instant finality, low-cost transactions, and built-in compliance make it an ideal platform for enterprise-scale financial applications," said Ben Milne, Brale's CEO and founder. "Stablecoins on Algorand enjoy the same security as Algo and support regulatory compliance out of the box, including freezing and clawback. By combining Brale's regulated issuance and direct bank integrations with Algorand's speed, security, and quantum-resistant architecture, we are enabling institutions to deploy programmable, compliant money in global markets with ease at incredible speed."

About Brale

Brale is a U.S.–regulated stablecoin issuance and orchestration platform enabling businesses to create and manage fiat-backed stablecoins across 20+ blockchains. Stablecoins deployed with Brale are instantly provisioned with onramps, offramps, pricing, an API, and reporting. Brale acts as the legal issuer under its money transmitter licenses, providing institutional-grade custody, reserve management, and compliance. Learn more at www.brale.xyz.

About Algorand

Algorand is a public layer-1 blockchain built for financial empowerment. Algorand offers tools to move money across borders, issue and manage assets, verify identity, and develop services that rely on dependable performance and instant settlement. Developers and organizations use Algorand to create practical tools for payments, identity, asset tokenization, public records, and other financial services. Algorand's all-in-one blockchain infrastructure powers financial apps that are easy to build, simple to use, and unlock economic opportunity for users.

Today, the Algorand ecosystem spans startups, developers, governments, and global partners building real-world financial and digital-asset solutions. With Algorand, you decide where your money lives, how it moves, and who can access it. To learn more and join the financial empowerment movement, visit algorand.co.