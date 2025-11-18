Algorand and Noah Team Up to Deliver Institutional-Grade, Regulated Payments On-Chain

Businesses and builders on Algorand can now access virtual bank accounts, enabling users to accept bank payments in USD and EUR and settle payments in cryptocurrency

SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Algorand Foundation and Noah have announced a strategic partnership to connect traditional finance and decentralized finance through seamless, compliant payment infrastructure. The collaboration was unveiled during AlgoDay at DevConnect 2025 , where Min Wei , Chief Business Officer of Algorand Foundation, and Shah Ramezani , CEO & Founder of Noah, highlighted how the integration will empower builders across the Algorand ecosystem in the US, Europe, India, and beyond by providing the regulated payment rails needed to bring real-world financial use cases on-chain.

The partnership gives developers building on Algorand access to Noah's regulated payments infrastructure, including virtual bank accounts for EUR and USD. This enables organizations to accept bank payments and move those funds on-chain, powering use cases across the Algorand ecosystem from DeFi and fintech platforms to humanitarian solutions like HesabPay and the Aid Trust Portal . These initiatives have already shown how Algorand can support transparent, tamper-proof disbursements in regions where banking services are limited or disrupted. By connecting traditional payment rails directly to Algorand, the integration has the potential to accelerate how aid reaches vulnerable communities, improving both speed and accountability. Together, Algorand and Noah are simplifying value movement between banks and blockchain, enabling compliant, real-world financial products with faster settlement, lower costs, and greater regulatory confidence.

"This partnership highlights Algorand's continued focus on empowering real-world financial use cases, from cross-border payments to tokenized real-world assets," said Min Wei, Chief Business Officer of Algorand Foundation. "The integration with Noah is key in bridging the gap between decentralized finance and traditional financial systems and paves the way for builders on Algorand to continue to drive compliant, innovative, and impactful financial products on-chain."

"Noah's infrastructure extends to support the Algorand ecosystem, opening the door for companies and institutions to build products that combine the stability of traditional finance with the efficiency of blockchain technology," said Shah Ramezani, CEO & Founder of Noah. "Partnering with Algorand allows us to support a new generation of builders who are merging traditional finance with decentralized technologies to create more open, inclusive financial systems."

The partnership cements Algorand's position as the blockchain of choice for institutions and builders seeking both scalability and sustainability, and underscores Noah's commitment to bridging the worlds of traditional and decentralized finance. From an initial phase, Algorand ecosystem implementations are planned for 2026.

About Noah

Noah builds the financial infrastructure that connects banks, payment networks, and digital finance. Its mission is to make modern finance interoperable — enabling value to move seamlessly between currencies, markets, and networks.

Noah's platform powers account issuance, settlement, and global payouts for partners across emerging and developed markets. Products include Bank On-Ramp, Global Payouts API, Hosted Checkout, and Rules Engine, enabling compliant, real-time money movement worldwide. Noah is licensed as a VASP in the EU, registered as an MSB in the US and Canada, and holds 8 MTLs in the United States. Learn more at noah.com .

About Algorand