BRACCO IMAGING S.p.A. ANNOUNCES GLOBAL AGREEMENT WITH SUBTLE MEDICAL, Inc.

Industry Leaders to Explore the Potential of AI in Contrast-Enhanced MRI

MILAN, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bracco Imaging S.p.A., a global leader in diagnostic imaging, and Subtle Medical, Inc., a leading innovator in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered image acquisition, have entered into a global agreement in the field of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). This global agreement will begin primarily in the United States, where Bracco Imaging distributes its portfolio of products and services through its subsidiary, Bracco Diagnostics Inc.

Contrast-enhanced MRI involves the use of contrast agents to highlight specific tissues or abnormalities, providing better visualization and more detailed information. Exploring and harnessing the power of AI in this context could lead to more accurate and efficient image interpretation, enhanced diagnostic capabilities, and optimized patient care. Through this strategic partnership, Bracco Imaging and Subtle Medical can leverage mutual intellectual property to make progress toward achieving these ambitious goals.

"The combination of Bracco's expertise in contrast imaging and Subtle Medical's deep-learning technology, when applied to MR imaging, will undoubtedly benefit physicians and their patients," said Fulvio Renoldi Bracco, Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Bracco Imaging S.p.A. "Through this partnership, we will strive to redefine the boundaries of diagnostic precision and efficiency, unlocking new possibilities and bringing additional value to our already-unique MRI portfolio."

"Subtle Medical is pleased to partner with a global leader in contrast development and commercialization such as Bracco," said Enhao Gong, Chief Executive Officer of Subtle Medical, Inc. "This agreement represents a significant milestone for both companies, as we join forces to empower medical professionals and improve outcomes for patients worldwide with Subtle Medical's platform and innovative suite of AI products for MRI and beyond."

About Bracco Imaging

Bracco Imaging S.p.A., part of the Bracco Group, is a world-leading diagnostic imaging provider. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Bracco Imaging develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic imaging agents and solutions. It offers a product and solution portfolio for all key diagnostic imaging modalities: X-ray imaging (including Computed Tomography-CT, Interventional Radiology, and Cardiac Catheterization), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS), and Nuclear Medicine through radioactive tracers and novel PET imaging agents to inform clinical management and guide care for cancer patients in areas of unmet medical need. Our continually evolving portfolio is completed by a range of medical devices, advanced administration systems, and dose-management software. In 2019 Bracco Imaging enriched its product portfolio by expanding the range of oncology nuclear imaging solutions in the urology segment and other specialties with the acquisition of Blue Earth Diagnostics. In 2021, Bracco Imaging established Blue Earth Therapeutics as a separate, cutting-edge biotechnology dedicated to advancing next-generation targeted radiotherapeutics to treat patients who have cancer.

Visit www.bracco.com to learn more.

About Subtle Medical

Subtle Medical is a leading global provider of AI-powered technology for faster, safer and smarter medical imaging. It has been named a CB Insights GenAI 50 company and two-time CB Insights Top AI 100 and Digital Health 150 company. The company's cutting-edge solutions optimize imaging workflows, improving productivity and patient experience. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, Subtle Medical aims to revolutionize medical imaging and transform the future of healthcare. For more information, please visit subtlemedical.com or email sales@subtlemedical.com.

