Bracco Announces EU Launch of AiMIFY® and Expands AI Portfolio with Avicenna.AI Partnership at ECR 2026

MILAN, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2026 European Congress of Radiology (ECR), Bracco Imaging S.p.A., a global leader in diagnostic imaging, today announced two major milestones in its AI & Digital Health strategy: the commercial launch in the European Union of AiMIFY®, the AI-powered contrast enhancement software solution developed in collaboration with Subtle Medical, Inc., a U.S.-based company specializing in AI-powered image enhancement for medical imaging, and a new strategic partnership with Avicenna.AI, a leading medical AI company developing advanced imaging solutions designed to accelerate clinical decision‑making.

AiMIFY® uses advanced artificial intelligence technology to amplify existing contrast enhancement in brain MR images acquired after injection of a gadolinium-based contrast agent (GBCA). The result is more detailed post-contrast images, supporting radiologists and neuroradiologists' confidence in the detection and assessment of brain lesions, while preserving established imaging protocols and standard of care.

"AiMIFY® was designed to maximize diagnostic information from contrast-enhanced MRI while preserving standard of practice," said Ajit Shankaranarayanan, PhD, Chief Product Officer, Subtle Medical. "The European launch in collaboration with Bracco marks an important milestone in expanding access to AI-enhanced MRI globally."

In addition to the AiMIFY® launch, Bracco also announced a strategic co-development and commercial partnership with Avicenna.AI to advance AI applications in contrast-enhanced computed tomography (CT). The collaboration focuses on computer-aided detection and diagnosis in brain CT angiography. The solution is currently progressing through development and clinical validation at selected sites in the United States and Europe. FDA submission for the new AI applications is foreseen in the second half of 2026.

Cyril Di Grandi, Co-founder and CEO of Avicenna.AI, added: "We are pleased to partner with Bracco to advance AI-driven computer-aided detection and diagnosis in contrast-enhanced CT. This collaboration leverages Bracco's leadership in contrast imaging and Avicenna.AI's expertise in interpretative AI to deliver solutions that support radiologists in making timely, informed clinical decisions."

"As a company that has shaped diagnostic imaging for nearly a century, Bracco continues to lead through purposeful innovation and collaboration," said Fabio Tedoldi, Head of Global R&D, Bracco Imaging S.p.A. "Our partnership with Avicenna.AI expands our capabilities into AI-driven image interpretation. Together with AiMIFY®, this reflects our strategy to extend support across the imaging workflow – from the scanning room to the reading room, helping radiologists manage increasing image complexity while maintaining diagnostic confidence, and ultimately contributing to more efficient patient pathways."

With AiMIFY® set to reinforce Bracco's core MRI portfolio in clinical practice and the Avicenna.AI collaboration extending into AI-assisted CT interpretation, Bracco continues to invest in Digital Health solutions that support radiologists across the imaging continuum, reinforcing its commitment to innovation beyond contrast agents.

Both AiMIFY® and the new Avicenna.AI collaboration will be featured during dedicated sessions at ECR 2026, with participation from Bracco and its AI partners.

